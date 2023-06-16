An operational budget of $276 million was approved 7-0 Tuesday by the Coweta County Board of Education in the first of two required votes.
First approval was part of the board’s regular monthly meeting. Voting to formally adopt the budget will take place during a called meeting on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. Both state-mandated votes follow two budget workshops – also required by state law – held in May.
The board’s new fiscal year begins July 1, and a budget must be in place by June 30. The budget covers school system operations and other expenditures and is based on revenue estimates, including from state educational funding and current estimates of local property tax revenue.
No increase in the local property tax rate – currently set at 16 mills – is anticipated, school officials said.
Major changes in expenditures for the Coweta County School System include a sharp increase in health insurance and retirement costs for both certified and classified employees, along with a $2,000 base pay increase for classified employees.
The $276 million General Fund budget includes the largest portion of funding for instruction and pupil services, maintenance and operation of schools, transportation, and other operational costs. In addition to the General Fund, three other budget components were tentatively approved by the board as a part of its overall 2024 budget:
• $43 million in anticipated expenditures through the Special Revenue Fund, which accounts for special federal programs such as Title I, federal lunch programs and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act programs.
* $79 million in anticipated expenditures through the Capital Projects Fund, which accounts for construction and other capital expenditures during the year. School construction is funded primarily by revenue from the Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, with some state funding typically earned each year as well.
• The school system currently operates debt free, so the board’s approval included zero expenditures in the Debt Service fund.
Combined with the maintenance and operation fund, the school system’s 2024 budget totals $398 million.
To view budget information for 2024, visit www.cowetaschools.net and click on the “Budget, Financial and SPLOST Information” tab. Links are available to current and past revenue and expenditure detail, millage history, tax digest information, and annual audit and SPLOST reports.