20230617 BOE budget

Members of the Coweta County Board of Education hold the first of two votes for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

An operational budget of $276 million was approved 7-0 Tuesday by the Coweta County Board of Education in the first of two required votes.

First approval was part of the board’s regular monthly meeting. Voting to formally adopt the budget will take place during a called meeting on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. Both state-mandated votes follow two budget workshops – also required by state law – held in May.