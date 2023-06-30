20230701 BOE budget vote

Members of the Coweta County Board of Education vote to formally adopt the school system’s 2024 fiscal year budget. Pictured from left are Frank Farmer, Larry Robertson, Amy Dees, Superintendent Evan Horton, Andrew Copeland, Board Clerk Pat Nixon, Beth Barnett and Rob DuBose.

Coweta County School System will implement an operational budget of $276 million after the school board formally adopted the 2024 fiscal year budget at a called meeting Tuesday.

Tuesday’s was the second of two votes on the new year’s budget, as required by state law. It follows budget workshops held by the school board in May and tentative approval of the budget on June 13.