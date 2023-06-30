Coweta County School System will implement an operational budget of $276 million after the school board formally adopted the 2024 fiscal year budget at a called meeting Tuesday.
Tuesday’s was the second of two votes on the new year’s budget, as required by state law. It follows budget workshops held by the school board in May and tentative approval of the budget on June 13.
The new budget will take effect for the school system’s new fiscal year beginning July 1.
The board's adoption of the FY 2024 budget does not include this year’s local property tax rate. The ad valorem millage rate for school system maintenance and operations typically is set by late July, following the establishment of a current local property tax digest by the Coweta County Tax Assessor’s Office.
As adopted, the 2024 budget is based on local and state estimates and does not project an increase over the local school property tax rate of 16.00 mills set in July of 2022. When it meets to set the property tax rate, the board could also adjust tax rates for school operations based on the final property tax digest after it is released by the tax assessor's office, school officials said.
The school system’s millage rate was 17.14 mills in 2021, 17.30 mills in 2020 and 18.59 mills from 2004-2019.
The 2024 budget covers school system operations and other expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year and is also based on revenue estimates like anticipated state educational funding for the upcoming year and current estimates of local property tax revenue. It includes:
• Absorbing increased health insurance costs and retirement costs for certified and classified employees.
• Adding a $2,000 State Base Salary increase for certified employees, passed on from the state of Georgia.
• Increasing the Coweta County School System’s local supplement for certified teacher’s pay.
• Increasing school-based extracurricular supplements.
• Passing on step increases for certified and classified employees, where due, according to pay schedules.
• Adding teachers and support personnel in various positions system-wide in FY 2024, including moving employees covered by temporary ESSER-ARP funding to the school system’s General Fund, and growth positions.
• Other adjustments include moving school nurses and paraprofessionals from a 180-day to a 183-day schedule, to allow for preparation and employee coordination for the 180-day school year.
• Adding the school system’s Georgia’s Best educational program – administered in partnership with the University of West Georgia – to provide continuing education for school system employees.
• Other cost adjustments, including increased insurance costs, additional custodial supplies, increases in per-school allotments and software purchases.
The $276 million general fund budget is funded principally by state revenues and local property tax revenues. The tentative budget approved Tuesday anticipates an overall increase in state funding during the coming fiscal year, and assumes maintenance of the current 16.00 mill local property tax rate with 5.25 percent in anticipated growth in the local tax digest.
The general fund budget includes the largest portion of funding for instruction and pupil services, maintenance and operation of schools, transportation and other operational costs.
In addition to the general fund, there were three other components tentatively approved by the board as a part of its total FY 2024 budget.
These include $43 million in anticipated expenditures through the Special Revenue Fund, which accounts for special federal programs such as Title I, federal lunch programs and IDEA.
Also included is $79 million in anticipated expenditures through the capital projects fund, which accounts for construction and other capital expenditures during the year. School construction is funded principally by revenues from ESPLOST, through which the system follows a “pay as you go” strategy for school construction projects.
The system also receives some earned state funding for construction. Funding under this line item can fluctuate from year to year, depending on the scale of construction projects undertaken by the school system during a given fiscal year, such as the current rebuilding of Newnan High School.
Since the school system has no current debt, no expenditures are required in the system’s debt service fund in FY 2024.
Those funds, combined with the maintenance and operation fund, total $398 million.
Also at its Tuesday called meeting, the school board formally adopted an amended fiscal year 2023 budget of $412,600,355, including a FY2023 general fund budget of $262,488,302. This formal approval includes all federal programs such as Title 1 and IDEA, and other school system budgetary items for the 2023 fiscal year (July, 1, 2000 through June 30, 2023).
To view budget information for 2024, visit www.cowetaschools.net and click on the “Budget, Financial and SPLOST Information” tab. Links are available to current and past revenue and expenditure detail, millage history, tax digest information, and annual audit and SPLOST reports.