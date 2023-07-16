The Coweta County Board of Education reviewed four policy revisions at its Tuesday meeting.
After the review, the policies were tabled and will await a vote at the August meeting, which is standard procedure for the board.
Annual revisions are meant to ensure Coweta is in compliance with state board rules, school officials said.
Proposed policy revisions include:
IHE-R – Promotion and Retention
A requirement that students pass specific classes has been removed from board policy addressing promotion and retention (IHE-R). Instead, students will be required to earn a minimum number of class credits to move on to 10th, 11th and 12th grades.
“We didn’t add anything – we actually redacted language,” said Dr. Marc Guy, assistant superintendent. “We no longer have specific courses that you have to have passed … it will be reflected in how many units must be passed.”
To be promoted to 10th grade, students are still required to earn at least six of eight possible units but will no longer be required to have passed English I and earn one math unit. To be promoted to 11th grade, students are still required to earn at least 13 of 16 possible units but will no longer be required to have passed English I and English II, or to have earned two math and two science units.
To move on to 12th grade, students are still required to earn 20 of 24 possible units but will no longer be required to have passed English I, English II or English III. Additionally, they will no longer be required to have earned three math and two science units.
Students must earn a minimum of 28 units to graduate, out of a possible 32 units.
IDCH – Dual Enrollment
“We have to have a statement in regards to valedictorian and salutatorian, and it will mirror what we already have in Coweta,” Guy said.
Valedictorians and salutatorians must be ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in their classes and earn high school diplomas. They are required to have attended the same base high school in Coweta County for at least their junior and senior years.
Dual-enrolled students are eligible, but students who enroll after their sophomore year or who have not taken any courses on site at their base high school are not eligible for valedictorian or salutatorian.
JHB-R – Student Activities Funds Management
Credit card payments will be accepted as a form of payment through an Central Office-approved online platform.
“We made an addition to this particular policy basically bringing us up to date in the world that we live in,” Guy said.
The policy also has been revised to require principals to submit accounting statements for the funds monthly instead of quarterly. All revenue and receipts collected through the approved online payment platform are required to be entered and reconciled monthly as well, Guy said.
GBRH – Professional Personnel Leaves and Absences
Under the previous policy, 12-month salaried employees in the Coweta County School System had 20 unpaid holidays and 10 unpaid discretionary days.
The policy revision adds Juneteenth to the list of unpaid holidays and removes an unpaid discretionary day so that year-round salaried employees now will have 21 unpaid holidays and nine unpaid discretionary days.
The policy also reinstates a vacation provision for year-round employees only.
On July 1 of each year, paid vacation will be awarded based on their years of employment with the Coweta County School System. Those with up to up to four years will receive three days; those with five to nine years will receive six days; those with 10-14 years will receive nine days; and those with 15 or more years will receive 12 days.
The full Board Policy Manual can be viewed at www.cowetaschools.net under “District Information – Board of Education.”