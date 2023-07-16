20230715 BOE policies

Assistant Superintendent Marc Guy, Superintendent Evan Horton and Board Chair Andrew Copeland are pictured at Tuesday’s meeting of the Coweta County Board of Education.

 Photo by Rebecca Leftwich

The Coweta County Board of Education reviewed four policy revisions at its Tuesday meeting.

After the review, the policies were tabled and will await a vote at the August meeting, which is standard procedure for the board.