Storm drain, gas and water lines, oh my!
The Coweta County Board of Education on Tuesday approved contingency changes for ongoing construction at Newnan High School, where modifying an existing storm drain inlet in the driveway and lowering gas and water lines in front of the new gym were deemed necessary.
“While excavating to install the new pavement at Newnan High School, the contractor found an existing storm drain inlet that had been covered by the existing pavement,” Superintendent Evan Horton said.
The existing curb inlet is in a section of pavement near Cougar Way that was not in the original scope of work to be repaved, he said, and to make it work with the new paving, curb and gutter, the existing drain inlet will have to be raised. The project will cost around $19,000.
“Project engineers have reviewed the change request and agree that the scope of work and pricing are acceptable,” Horton said.
Crews were doing the same excavating work in front of the new gym when they found that the gas and water lines installed in the first phase of work at the school are in conflict with the new curb and gutter.
“The utility lines were installed at the elevation shown in the (Bid Plan 1) plans,” Horton said. “The curb and gutter cannot be raised without causing problems with drainage in front of the new gym.”
A field change was approved to proceed immediately, with a contingency adjustment of approximately $17,800.
Horton also gave progress reports to the board for other renovation, modification and construction projects that are underway in his monthly Facilities and Construction Report:
Northgate High School Renovations & Modifications - MEJA Construction
Contract Amount: $12,904,551
Paid to Date: $12,741,967
Contingency Change Orders: 63.84 percent
Remaining Contingency: $112,307
● Additional closeout documents have been requested by the architect.
Northgate High School Addition - MEJA Construction
Contract Amount: $10,244,777
Paid to Date: $9,666,399.85
Contingency Change Orders: 23.95 percent
Remaining Contingency: $181,145
● Additional closeout documents have been requested by the architect.
Madras Middle School and Winston Dowdell Academy Fire Alarm Replacement
Torrance Construction Co.
Contract Amount: $672,546
Paid to Date: $609,989
Change Orders: 1.63 percent
● Both projects are substantially complete, and fire marshal inspections have been completed.
● Waiting on closeout documents and completion of the punchlist.
Softball Fieldhouses - ECHS, NGHS and NHS - Architect; Southern A&E
● Check set drawings are complete on replacement of the softball fieldhouse at East Coweta High School and renovations/ modifications to the existing fieldhouses at Northgate and
Newnan High schools.
● Bids are scheduled to be received Aug. 22, 2023.
Band Towers - ECHS, NGHS and NHS - Torrance Construction Co.
Contract Amount: $435,000
Paid to Date: $15,094
Change Orders: 0.0 percent
● Installation of the new towers should begin November 2023.
Newnan High School Replacement Facilities - Parrish Construction Group
● BP-1
Contract Amount: $3,811,065
Paid to Date: $3,310,998.53
Contingency Change Orders: -3.16 percent
Remaining Contingency: $275.205.04
All work in Bid Package 1 is substantially complete.
● BP-2
Contract Amount: $22,564,090
Paid to Date: $15,542,681.47
Contingency Change Orders: 44.37 percent
Remaining Contingency: $502,067.72
• Installation of exterior doors is proceeding.
• Temporary exterior doors have been installed in some locations.
• Rooftop HVAC units are operational.
• Installation of the roof membrane is substantially complete on all areas of the
building.
• Final painting is proceeding.
• New basketball goals and scoreboards have been installed.
• Installation is underway on light fixtures and plumbing fixtures
• Installation of new bleachers in the existing Max Bass Gym is complete.
• Substantial completion for BP-2 is scheduled for October 2023.
● BP-3
Contract Amount: $72,245,143
Paid to Date: $24,085,983.37
Contingency Change Orders: 22.34 percent
Remaining Contingency: $2,387,483.64
● BP-3 New Construction
• Roof decking is being completed in the kitchen/cafeteria area.
• Floor slabs will be poured in the auditorium area this month.
• Masonry work continues in the administrative and classroom areas.
• The brick veneer is being laid on the front elevation of the classroom building.
• Plumbing, mechanical, and electrical rough-ins are proceeding.
• The binder course paving has been laid in the new parking lot on the west side
of the new building.
• Project completion for the academic building is scheduled for July 2024.
● BP-3 Existing Buildings
• New LVT flooring has been installed in the upper level of the science building.
• New millwork has been installed in the lower level of the science building.
• New lighting and the replacement fire alarm system has been installed in the
ninth grade building.
• Replacement of the HVAC units is substantially complete in the 900 building.
• New paving is complete on the drive from Cougar Way.
Paving - Eastside Elementary, Brooks Elementary, Newnan Crossing Elementary, Jefferson Parkway Elementary - Coweta County intergovernmental agreement
Contract Amount: $760,502.72
Paid to Date: $0.00
Change Orders: 18 percent
● All projects are substantially complete.
Summer Projects
● Painting - Various areas have been painted at Glanton, Welch and
Elm Street elementary schools.
● Empower Relocation - Divider walls have been installed at Glanton Elementary for
elementary Empower teachers. Mobile classrooms have been moved from Madras Middle School to Glanton Elementary School for middle school Empower teachers. New electrical
service has been installed to the mobile units. Final inspections have been scheduled for the
mobile units.
● Installation of mobile classrooms is complete at Moreland Elementary, Newnan Crossing
Elementary and Canongate Elementary.
● Construction of additional turning lanes on Highway 154 at East Coweta High School is
complete.