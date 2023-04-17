Fifteen new buses will be added to the Coweta County School System’s transportation department at a cost of around $1.8 million.
Ten of the new buses will be 23-passenger Thomas Built Buses equipped with wheelchair lifts at a cost of around $118,000 each. Five will be 72-passenger IC International buses that cost around $119,000 each.
The purchase will be funded from a combination of state pupil transportation funds ($1,057,320) and SPLOST funds ($714,695). The Coweta County Board of Education approved the purchase at its Tuesday meeting.
Board members also approved a class size resolution for the 2023-24 school year that mirrors the class size maximum averages for the current year. Regular kindergarten and first grade class maximum average is 23 students, and grades 2-3 maximum average is 24.
Regular English, math, science and social studies class maximum averages are 28 for grades 3-5 and 32 for grades 6-8. The maximum average for regular grade 9-12 English, math, science, social studies and foreign language classes is 32.
In other business Tuesday, the school board:
• Selected Rob DuBose as delegate and Beth Barnett as alternate for the Georgia School Board Association’s annual summer conference in June.
• Approved a contingency change request to replace the existing carpet tile in the lower level corridor of the Newnan High School gymnasium. The new floor covering will be epoxy flooring, a more durable flooring for heavy traffic areas. Cost will be approximately $20,000.
• Approved a contingency change request to install supports for speakers on the new training room roof at Newnan High School’s Drake Stadium. Cost will be approximately $14,000.