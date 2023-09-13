The Coweta County Fair opens its gates Thursday evening, but before anyone gets on a ride at the Coweta County Fair, it is inspected by the state fire marshal's office.
On Wednesday, Fire Marshal Enrico Dean walked the fairgrounds ensuring the very basic criteria were met.
Dean said each ride should have a 2023 inspection sticker from the state of Georgia, while food trailers serving hot food need to have an Ansul kitchen hood fire suppression system that has been inspected within the last six months.
Every ride, food trailer, and event area should have a fire extinguisher that has been inspected within the last year.
If a ride does not meet those requirements, it will not be allowed to operate, Dean said.
State Inspector Owen Bullard with the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner lives in Coweta and spends two days doing the inspections.
Bullard inspects all of the rides and overall fair operations while county inspectors perform spot inspections.
Primetime Amusements—the carnival company that provides rides, food and games for the Coweta Fair—also contracts with an independent company to provide maintenance and safety.
Bill Essick, with Wagner Consulting Group, is the safety consultant for rides and walked the grounds Wednesday performing inspections along with Bullard.
Primetime’s fall carnival circuit started in Florida and moved north to Tennessee and into Indiana and Ohio before returning south to Georgia, where it will continue to South Carolina, and end in Florida.
Personnel from the Department of Public Health also were on hand, making sure all washing and sanitizing equipment was working, along with thermometers to check the temperature of the food.
Scott Cortner, fair committee chairman for the Kiwanis Club of Newnan, said fair planners make sure that everything from the integrity of the rides and food services to the cleanliness of the venue and security of guests is at peak quality.
The rides are also inspected every day, before the fair opens, Cortner said.
The presence of law enforcement ensures that fairgoers are safe exploring the grounds, said
“If anyone sees anything that seems unsafe, it should be reported,” he said. “If you see it, you say something about it.”
Cortner said Kiwanis’ priorities are safety first, family-friendly entertainment, and raising money to donate to local organizations.
“We’re more than comfortable with the level of inspections that are done, internal and external,” Cortner said. “We’re ready for the public to come have a great time and enjoy the fair.”
The Kiwanis Club of Newnan is a volunteer organization that strives to support a myriad of needs in Coweta County. Members volunteer over 1,200 hours throughout the 11 days of the fair as well as hundreds of additional hours in fair planning throughout the year.
All proceeds from the fair are returned to the community in the form of monetary grants and scholarships.
In 2022 the fair returned $212,000 in scholarships or grants to more than 50 charitable organizations serving the citizens of Coweta County.
The total dollars returned to the community over the past 20 years approaches $5 million dollars.