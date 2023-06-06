Rotary Club to host ‘Fourth’ fireworks at Coweta County Fairgrounds

For real-time alerts regarding the 2023 Rotary Fireworks Extravaganza, please text Fireworks23 to 67283.

The skies of Coweta will light up once again this Fourth of July as the Newnan Rotary Club prepares to host its annual fireworks display.

This year's event will take place at the Coweta County Fairgrounds instead of Newnan High School because of ongoing construction at the school.