Rotary Club to host ‘Fourth’ fireworks at Coweta County Fairgrounds

The skies of Coweta will light up once again this Fourth of July as the Newnan Rotary Club prepares to host its annual fireworks display.
This year's event will take place at the Coweta County Fairgrounds instead of Newnan High School because of ongoing construction at the school.
Attractions at the fairgrounds will feature an assortment of food trucks and live music by 6 Feet Back, a high-energy local band from Newnan, Palmetto and Peachtree City playing songs from the 70's and 80's.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and parking arrangements will be handled by members of the White Oak Golden Kiwanis Club of Coweta County. Free celebration gear will be available until supplies run out.
As always, the event is free and open to the public. Fireworks are expected to begin at nightfall.
For real-time alerts regarding the 2023 Rotary Fireworks Extravaganza, please text Fireworks23 to 67283.
Due to parking restrictions, attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early. Once parking is full, the gates to the fairgrounds will be closed until the fireworks are completed.