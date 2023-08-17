Tension was high at the Grantville City Council Session and public hearing Monday night, in particular regarding the proposed millage rate and the rollback that was proposed, which will leave the city in a $360,000 deficit according to Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor and Stewart Mills, financial analyst who helps prepare the budget.
Public hearing
Proctor made it clear that it was a public hearing and that the council would hear the citizens and that citizens were free to address the council with questions. He said the council would be able to answer questions during the work session.
“This public hearing is purely about the millage rate and taxes,” he said.
City Manager Al Grieshaber opened the meeting by announcing that the proposed millage rate was 5.228. He said the city has converted two part-time Grantville Police Department positions into a full-time position. He said the city also hired a parks and recreation supervisor, which was requested by residents.
“The city has also been impacted by rising costs and inflation,” Grieshaber said.
Jim Sells, former Grantville mayor, said he owns and manages over 100 homes in Grantville. He said the 42.44 percent increase in property taxes was “astronomical.”
“This budget created by the mayor and city manager is awesome for them,” Sells said. “It’s awesome for the department heads. Their solution to every problem they have is more money. And they believe you’ll go for it.”
Sells said home prices in Grantville have been on the rise since 2015, but he said that means more revenue for the city. Sells noted that Senoia was not increasing property taxes and that Newnan was taking the rollback rate.
“I hope you’ll seriously consider what this does to the people who elected you to represent them,” Sells said.
Council member Dee Latimore Berry also addressed the council during the public hearing, but not about the budget or millage rate. Initially, she wanted City Attorney Mark Mitchell to address whether or not the public hearing was legal. Berry said at the Aug. 7 public hearing, she was not permitted to sit in her council seat, but instead in the audience.
Proctor advised Mitchell not to respond, because he said the public hearing was only about the proposed budget and millage rate.
Berry said the city attorney has a duty and obligation to advise her as council member.
Mitchell did not respond to Berry’s question.
“I was instructed not to respond,” Mitchell said.
After getting the green light from Proctor, Mitchell did say that although state law requires a public hearing be held by the city regarding the millage rate and budget, there are no specifics as to how the meetings are held or structured.
“It’s my opinion that this public hearing is consistent with public law,” Mitchell said.
Berry said she would get a second opinion.
Grantville resident Selma Coty also asked about the legality of Berry not being able to sit in her council seat at the last meeting.
Proctor threatened to close the public hearing.
“This is about taxes and the budget,” Proctor said. “Comment on that during the council work session.”
Coty asked about smart meters the city recently spent $1 million dollars on. She said she never heard how the meters were benefiting the city.
She said the council needed to seriously consider cutting the budget.
She also asked about pay increases. Grieshaber said the budget allows a five percent cost of living adjustment and increase of $1 per hour. He said the public works employees would be earning $16.25 per hour after the raise.
Work session
During the work session, Berry suggested taking the rollback millage of 3.65, but Proctor said the city would be in a $360,000 deficit.
“I’m just gonna put this out here because I don’t know where your minds are at,” Proctor said. “If we adopt the roll back rate, we will have no more tax dollars than we did last year. The council will have to come up with that.”
He said the city could raise the utility rate 20 percent or cut nonessential services, such as the senior center. Proctor asked the council to come up with different ways to make up the deficit.
Grieshaber said the city isn’t price gouging residents, but “just asking to share the burden with everybody.”
“Tell Mr. Sells or ask these questions,” Grieshaber said. “Do you raise rents? Do you pay your employees more? We have to keep our employees.”
He said $16.25 is a living wage if employees are frugal.
“But for 40 hours of hard work in this weather, it’s taxing for employees,” Grieshaber said in regards to the public works employees.
The city council also discussed the conversion of the Passenger Depot into a rental facility. Recently Berry proposed the center be a veterans and historical museum, but Proctor said the city is in need of more rental facilities.
The recommendation for the historical center has also been brought up in the past. He said he recently spoke with a resident who had to go to LaGrange recently to rent a building for a birthday party.
“The Moreland Mill is booked for two years solid,” he said.
Proctor proposed local artists supply art for decoration. He said the art could be swapped out every three months or so. He said the building needs a deep cleaning.
In regards to the veterans history center, Proctor said it would cost the city more money because of staffing, building clean up and upkeep without any revenue.
“Hello millage rate,” he said.
Berry suggested Grantville souvenirs and other artifacts be sold to create revenue.
In other news, the city:
Discussed the updated 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Plan. Some of the improvements include periodic utility tree trimming, adding more parking downtown and new police cameras throughout the city.
Discussed on Resolution No. 2023-21 to approve and adopt an Intergovernmental agreement for wastewater maintenance and service with Coweta County Water & Sewerage Authority.
Discussed the adoption of the city of Grantville Uniform Development Standards Policy Manual.
Discussed the fees for Grantville recreational buildings.
Discussed on alcoholic beverage license application by Jessica Testa on behalf of Sanguine Door located at 13 Church St., dba The Bricks.
Discussed a special event permit application by Grantville Kiwanis St. Jude Walk-a-thon to be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 with a rain date of Sept. 16.
Discussed $200,000 contract for services with Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging.
Discussed the appointment of Annette Larkins to serve on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
Discussed the appointment of Erica Steadham to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2024
Discussed a handbook for Advisory Agency Board, commission and Task Force members.
Discussed the proposed noise ordinance which would set guidelines for any noise violations within the city such as commercial, industrial, lawn maintenance, etc. Penalties will also be set by the ordinance. The ordinance would go into effect as soon as the mayor signs it.
Grantville final millage rate and budget hearing will be held at the Glanton Municipal Complex, 123 Lagrange St., Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The Aug. 21 hearing will be followed by a special called meeting of the Grantville City Council, during which council members will vote on a final budget and millage rate.
For more information, visit www.grantvillega.org or call 770-583-2289.