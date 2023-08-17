20230816 Front Grantville Budget.jpg

Grantville’s final millage rate and budget hearing will be held at the Glanton Municipal Complex, 123 Lagrange St., Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tension was high at the Grantville City Council Session and public hearing Monday night, in particular regarding the proposed millage rate and the rollback that was proposed, which will leave the city in a $360,000 deficit according to Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor and Stewart Mills, financial analyst who helps prepare the budget.

Public hearing