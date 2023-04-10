People driving in the Bullsboro Drive-Shenandoah Boulevard area are experiencing some delays as construction is underway to expand the turn lanes and the gore area, the striped area between turn lane and driving lanes.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said it expects the work to be completed by June 30, 2023.
Andrew Trammell, project manager at Piedmont Paving, said the company will also be working on the crosswalks and islands at the intersection. Trammell said he doesn’t have an exact date to break ground but expects the project to take at least eight months.
The company will provide traffic control during the construction, but he doesn’t expect major delays.
“For the most part we’ll be working outside of the lanes,” Trammell said. “It shouldn’t be major delays, but there will be some delays.”
The project is listed as a safety improvement by GDOT.
“The project will offset the east and westbound center turn lanes on SR 34/Bullsboro Drive, providing better sight distance for vehicles in the left turn lane,” Gina Snider, GDOT spokesperson, said by email. “The project improvements will take place in the existing grass median and will include replacing the existing traffic signal, signage and striping within the project limits.”
Trammell said the idea is to increase the number of vehicles that can enter the turn lanes onto Shenandoah and into Yamaha to allow for easier traffic flow.
The cost of the project will be $1,051,208. The Coweta County project is one of 37 awarded by GDOT on July 1totaling $199 million. There were $6 million in safety projects on the awards list.