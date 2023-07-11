Garnet Reynolds has joined the Newnan office of Southern States Bank as senior vice president and market president of Coweta and Fayette counties.
Reynolds will be responsible for leading the bank while growing and originating new deposit and commercial loan relationships, primarily in the West Georgia market.
With more than 21 years of experience specializing in relationship banking and commercial lending, Reynolds joins Southern States Bank after 11 years at Truist Bank, where for the past five years he served as senior vice president and market president.
“We are excited and honored Garnet has joined our team,” said David Ridgeway, president of
Southern States Bank’s metro Atlanta region. “Garnet’s experience, leadership skills and commitment to this community make him a natural fit to the Coweta-Fayette team.”
Reynolds earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi in 2001 and obtained his Graduate School of Banking degree from Louisiana State
He is currently a board member and treasurer of the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Newnan High School Touchdown Club, a member of the Newnan Rotary Club and a deacon at Central Baptist Church in Newnan.
In 2020, Reynolds was named Coweta County Citizen of the Year. Reynolds has been married to his wife, Leigh, for 19 years, and the couple have two children, David and Whit.