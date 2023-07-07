20230708 Coweta Schools 2023 retirees.jpg

Coweta County School System employees who retired in 2023 are pictured during a celebration held in their honor recently.

 Photo courtesy Coweta Schools

Coweta Schools employees retiring during the 2022-23 school year were recently honored at a banquet at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts.

Employees honored included elementary, middle and high school teachers, school nutrition employees, maintenance and custodial workers, bus drivers, counselors, school nurses, principals and school system administrators.