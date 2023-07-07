Coweta Schools employees retiring during the 2022-23 school year were recently honored at a banquet at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts.
Employees honored included elementary, middle and high school teachers, school nutrition employees, maintenance and custodial workers, bus drivers, counselors, school nurses, principals and school system administrators.
School board members and school system leaders, along with the principals of Coweta’s 32 schools, honored the retirees at the annual program and dinner.
Most of the honorees had worked for the school system for 30 years or more. Superintendent Evan Horton said that “when you look at all the institutional knowledge” represented at the retirement dinner, including “teachers, bus drivers, custodians, school nutrition workers… it hits you the mark that all of those individuals made on this school system.”
Horton commended the employees for dedicating their careers to “doing the right thing by the students in our community.”
This year’s honorees, including all who retired at any point during the 2022-23 school year, were:
Rena Adams (Custodian, Eastside)
Ginger Adcock (Science Teacher, Lee Middle)
Deloris Armstrong (Nutrition Cashier, Thomas Crossroads)
Joanne Astin (Grade 2 Teacher, Canongate)
Tammy Ayers (EIP Teacher, Glanton)
Kevin Ballard (Science Teacher, Madras)
Dana Ballou (Principal, Northside)
Vince Bass (System Assistant Superintendent, Werz)
Wallace Batchelor (Bus Driver, Transportation)
Beverly Beadles (Custodian, Newnan Crossing)
Donnie Blacksher (Health and PE, Smokey Road)
Kari Blalock (Special Education Teacher, Western)
Jerffrey Bouchard (Grade 8 Science and Social Studies, Blake Bass Middle)
Dee Bowen (Science Teacher, Northgate High)
Ellen Boyd (Social Studies Teacher, Lee Middle)
Lisa Boylen (Kindergarten Paraprofessional, Northside)
Suzanne Brooks (Science Teacher, East Coweta High)
Darrell Brooks (Maintenance, Newnan High)
Scott Brown (Vocational Teacher, Central Educational Center)
Valarie Buchanan (Reach Teacher, Glanton)
Teresa Clements (EIP Teacher, Arnco)
Barbara Cochran (Cafe Worker, Brooks)
Paul Collins (Social Science, East Coweta High)
Felicia Cooper (ASP Site Coordinator, Newnan Crossing)
Larry Crumbly (Bus, Transportation)
Mary Dean (Media Specialist, Jefferson Parkway)
Tracy DeMetz (Grade 3 Teacher, Moreland)
Kathi Dilbeck (Special Education Teacher, Arnco)
Debra Dorsey (Math Teacher, Newnan High)
Jennifer Ennis (SFS Manager, Newnan Crossing)
Jeffery "Craig" Exner (Grade 5, Moreland)
Rhonda Fallings (Grade 8 Science and Social Studies, ECMS)
Bonita Flounnory (Assistant Principal, Poplar Road)
Lauren Gallagher (EIP Teacher, White Oak)
Lindsey Gore (Grade 2Teacher, Thomas Crossroads)
Marquenta Hall (Permanent Sub, Winston Dowdell Academy)
Patsy Hart (Grade 5, Western)
Marty Head (Brooks)
Willie Kate Heflin (Custodian, Arbor Springs)
Sandra Hendrix (Bus Driver, Transportation)
Kathy Hinesley (Secretary, Ruth Hill)
Michelle Hutcheson (Counselor, Northgate)
Schwanda Jackson (System Director of Instructional Services)
Lorraine Johnson (Principal, Madras)
LeAnne Jones (Grade 1 Teacher, Welch)
Penny Jones (Counselor, Brooks)
Daphne Keene (English Teacher, NHS)
Rhonda Keller (Grade 1 Teacher, Eastside)
Robert Keown (Special Education Teacher, ECHS)
Silverlene Kindle (Counselor, White Oak)
Charlotte Leake (Grade 3 Teacher, Northside)
Sandra Lewis (Nutrition Manager, ECHS)
Sharon Liebe (Grade 2 Teacher, White Oak)
Mariette Lowe-Bryan (Special Education Teacher, Western)
Deborah Mack (English/Language Arts, Arnall)
Tracy Malinchak (Speech Language, Evans)
Carol Martz (K Paraprofessional, Canongate)
Beth Massengale (Music, East Coweta Middle)
Nancy Milner (Special Education Teacher, East Coweta High)
Kimberly Moen (Kindergarten Teacher, Thomas Crossroads)
Alice Montgomery (Nutrition Cashier, Smokey Road)
Brenda Morris (Grade 7 Social Studies, Arnall)
Eulalee Mortley (Grade 2 Teacher, Poplar Road)
Therese Murrock (ESOL, Lee Middle)
Cindy Nemeth (Application Specialist, Werz)
Camilia Newsom (Custodian, Jefferson Parkway)
Merry Nickelson (Grade 1 Teacher, Willis Road)
Tonia Noles (Special Education Teacher, Newnan High)
Cynthia Norton (Media Specialist, East Coweta High)
Sarah Pope (Nutrition Worker, Western)
Robert Ramseur (Drama Teacher, Newnan High)
Julie Raschen (System Director of Testing and Accountability)
Sandy Rodes (ELL Teacher, Canongate)
Jessica Rogers (Kindergarten, Arnco)
Deidre Rowan (EIP Teacher, Northside)
Deanna Sluk (EIP Teacher, Eastside)
Elizabeth Smith (Assistant Manager, Evans)
Raiford Smith (Bus Driver, Transportation)
Jerome Spence (EIP Teacher, Poplar Road)
Jana Stewart (Kindergarten Paraprofessional, Canongate)
Olivia Strozier (Special Education Teacher, Northside)
Pepper Swafford (French Teacher, Newnan High)
Kristan Sweet (PLC Facilitator, Newnan High)
Janet Twiggs (Pre-School Evaluator, Poplar Road)
Linda Warner (Kindergarten Para, Jefferson Parkway)
Rebecca Waugh (Special Education Teacher, Northgate)
Tommie Weaver (Bus Monitor, Transportation)
Lucia Woods (Counselor, Ruth Hill)
Donna Work (ELL Teacher, Welch)
Trellis Zackery (Paraprofessional, East Coweta Middle)