Retirement community proposal resurfaces

Coweta commissioners will host a public hearing for a rezoning request for a smaller but still nearly 500-acre retirement community that they denied in November.

 Courtesy Coweta County

A familiar project will appear before the Coweta County Commission July 11 — Del Webb and Pulte Group are again proposing a retirement and over-55 community for about 492 acres along Hollz Parkway and Posey Road near its intersection with Baker and Hammock roads.

