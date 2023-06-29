Retirement community proposal resurfaces

A familiar project will appear before the Coweta County Commission July 11 — Del Webb and Pulte Group are again proposing a retirement and over-55 community for about 492 acres along Hollz Parkway and Posey Road near its intersection with Baker and Hammock roads.
The proposal will require a rezoning of the property from rural conservation to residential retirement community and care district. The commissioners scheduled the public hearing for the rezoning request on July 11 at their meeting.
The commissioners turned down a similar project at their November 2022 meeting with a vote of 3-2 against the proposal. That project would have required the same rezoning. The commissioners voted a second time on the rezoning to clarify their intentions. Commission Chairman John Reidelbach and Commissioner Al Smith voted to approve the rezoning while commissioners Bob Blackburn and Paul Poole and former Commissioner Tim Lassetter voted against the rezoning.
The new proposal is down to 964 lots from the 2022 proposal of 1,236 lots. It also includes reduced acreage down from about 581 acres. The property would include an 11-acre amenities center with indoor and outdoor pools, eight pickle ball courts, a dog park and a clubhouse of at least 15,000 square feet.
The main entrance is proposed for Hollz Parkway. There are also two proposed secondary entrances off of Posey Road and an emergency entrance off of Baker Road. A section off of Highway 34 is slated for community gardens and nature trails. It is proposed to include an emergency exit.
The staff report states that “the section of Posey Road within this development is a ‘local road’ designee and will require many transportation improvements to support the increased traffic.”
The project map showed a 50-foot buffer protecting all rural conservation districts surrounding the proposed community.
In addition to the rezoning, the applicants are requesting variances for smaller lot sizes and decreased setbacks on the lots.
The Community Development Department noted that the proposal does not fit in the county’s comprehensive plan or growth strategies for the area. The staff proposed 30 conditions on the development if it is approved, including tasking the developer with road improvements to benefit the community.
On July 11, the commissioners will also host a public hearing for a proposed miniature golf course at Bailey Station Circle. The current zoning is heavy commercial, and the request is to change it to commercial amusement.