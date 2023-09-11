The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg LLC, 3150 E. Highway 34, Suite 301, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 31 and scored 82-B. Inspector comments: Observed no procedure for bodily fluid cleanup. New violation. Observed TCS foods in ice bath above proper cold holding temperature of 41 F including: diced tomatoes, 47 F; lettuce, 46 F; Arugula, 46 F. PIC moved items to be cooled. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no date labels on multiple items in reach-in coolers. Observed expired gallons of milk in walk-in cooler, expired lemon juice and lime juice in reach-in cooler at bar and expired sausage in reach-in cooler. PIC added date labels and discarded expired items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no quaternary test strips for three compartment sinks and sanitizer buckets; observed no chlorine test strips for dish machine at bar. New violation.
Life of the South Catering, 6 Lee St., Newnan – was inspected Aug. 31 and scored 100-A.
Señor Taco, 90 Main St., Senoia – was inspected Aug. 30 and scored 89-B. Inspector comments: Observed items on counter top at less than 135 F including: queso, 114 F; steak 84 F. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed wet stacked cups. New violation. Observed single-use items with food surface exposed. PIC inverted items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee drinks on and above food-prep surfaces. Observed employee apron on food prep surface. PIC moved or discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper thawing procedures, proper storage order and proper glove usage.
Wings on Wheels, 2922 Highway 85, Senoia – was inspected Aug. 30 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Hose should be resistant to pitting, chipping, crazing, scratching, scoring, distortion and decomposition. New violation. Observed ants and flies inside the mobile unit. New violation. Observed rip in the corner of the screen door allowing pests to enter. New violation.