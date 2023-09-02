The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Crossroads Fitness, 60 Thomas Grace Annex Lane, Sharpsburg – was inspected Aug. 25 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed employee without hair restraint making smoothie. New violation. Observed spoons for consumers stored in a container without being handle side up. Spoons discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Hardees #1501898, 4201 Sharpsburg McCollum Road, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 25 and scored 87-B. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer bucket at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade bucket. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no temperature measuring device in multiple coolers. New violation. Observed leak at drink machine in lobby and drink machine in kitchen. New violation. Observed broken ceiling tiles in multiple areas in kitchen. New violation. Observed employee aprons hung above dry food storage. New violation. Observed multiple light fixtures in kitchen without protective shielding. New violation. Observed air curtain not properly functioning at back door. New violation.
Neighborhood Corner Cafe, 12 Bonnell St., Newnan – was inspected Aug. 25 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed employee drink above food-prep surface without straw or lid, purse on food-prep surface. Both items moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Panda Express #1117, 1015 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 24 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed single-use cups stored with lip contact surface exposed at the drive-thru window. PIC sleeved cups during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Redneck Gourmet Cafe, 11 N. Court Square, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 25 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed buildup on can opener, ice machine baffle at the bar and buildup on the drink spray nozzle at the bar. Equipment should be cleaned frequently to prevent buildup. New violation. Observed scoops used to dispense ice laying handle down in the ice bin at the bar. Scoop handles should not rest in the contents of the container between use or when stored. New violation. Remarks: Answered questions about when to wash hands and proper handwashing procedures.
Springhill Suites, 1119 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 28 and scored 78-C. Inspector comments: No food safety manager. New violation. Observed handwashing sink blocked with bucket and box sitting inside it. Bucket and box removed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed foods in the self-service front food service area kept on time without proper discard time. Breakfast over and food discarded during the inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed a box of bananas on the floor outside the main kitchen. Bananas moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee belongings stored on food-prep surface in back storage/ heating area and main kitchen area. Employee belongings moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation.
Brawlers Burgers and Wings, 226 Greenville St., Suite F, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 29 and scored 83-B. Inspector comments: Observed no paper towels at handwash sink in kitchen. PIC replaced empty roll. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed raw hamburger above cut vegetables in reach-in cooler, raw bacon behind sliced cheese in prep-top cooler and mayonnaise beside ground beef in walk-in cooler. PIC moved items to appropriate locations. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed bucket on mayonnaise, boxes of pancake batter and bags of rice on floor in dry storage. PIC moved items to appropriate locations. Observed multiple open bags of rice, breading, etc. PIC sealed bags. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no quaternary test strips to test sanitizer. New violation. Talked to PIC about pest control records.
Golden’s on the Square, 9 E. Court Square, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 29 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed foods along the wall on racks in walk-in cooler without date labels. New violation. Observed dishes wet stacked on dry dish rack. Dishes removed and rewashed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Japaneck Frank Hibachi & Sushi Cuisine LLC, 30 Main St., Suite C, Senoia – was inspected Aug. 30 and scored 85-B. Inspector comments: Observed employee use handwashing sink to rinse out rag. Employee placed rag in sanitizing solution. Corrected on-site. New violation. Need to add consumer advisory to digital menu board and paper menu for raw and undercooked menu items. Repeat violation. Multiple bulk containers of food without date labels. Date labels added during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee phone on food prep surface and employee bike gear stored over dry goods. New violation.
Lisa’s Creperie Base of Operation, 48 Main St., Suite 1B, Senoia – was inspected Aug. 30 and scored 90-A. Inspector comments: Observed no paper towels at handwash sink in kitchen. PIC added paper towels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple items without date labels in reach-in coolers. PIC added date labels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no handwash signs at sink at crepe counter or kitchen on crepe side. New violation. Observed scoops touching shredded cheese in prep-top table. PIC removed scoops. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper storage order.
Locos Tacos, 226 Greenville St., Newnan – was inspected Aug. 29 and scored 84-B. Inspector comments: Observed no signed employee health policies. Repeat violation. Observed no paper towels at handwash sink in kitchen. PIC replaced paper towels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no probe thermometer for measuring temperature of food. Repeat violation. Observed no food service permit displayed. Repeat violation. Observed dishes wet stacked. New violation. Observed live roaches in kitchen. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about pest control records.
Nic & Norman’s, 20 Main St., Senoia – was inspected Aug. 30 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed TCS foods stored in prep-top cooler, reach-in cooler and ice bath above 41 F, including prep top: hard boiled eggs, 46 F; shredded cheese, 47 F; reach-in: salmon, 48 F, meatloaf, 46 F; ice bath, egg wash, 47 F. PIC moved items to be cooled. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed hot-holding temperatures below 135 F in steam table, including mashed potatoes, 94 F; pimento cheese, 112 F; chili, 95 F. PIC moved items to be reheated. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Senoia Coffee, 30 Main St., Suite A, Senoia – was inspected Aug. 30 and scored 100-A.
Subway #29974 at Pilot Travel Center #422, 1645 S. 29 Highway, Newnan – was inspected Aug. 29 and scored 100-A. Inspector remarks: Answered questions about response procedures for vomiting and diarrheal events and signed employee health policy. Meatballs held on time.