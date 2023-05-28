The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Buffalo Wild Wings #690, 355 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected May 18 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed multiple bags of expired lettuce with use by date or 05/16/23. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed old inspection report with a 90 posted and not the most recent inspection with 89 posted. Current inspection report should be displayed. Observed choking poster not displayed in dining area. New violation. Observed no working thermometer to test dish machine temperatures. New violation. Observed employee apron and drink on/above food prep surface. Observed employee jacket stored on soda boxes. PIC moved all items to appropriate locations. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about ensuring shigellosis (shigella) is listed on the employee reporting agreement.
CC’s Queen of Wings, 165 Moreland Oaks Drive, Moreland — was inspected May 22 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not operating at the time of inspection.
Chick-fil-A FSU #4876, 7996 Wells St., Senoia — was inspected on May 11 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Observed a copy of the employee health policy posted (employees e-sign). Observed key drop delivery invoices with logged temperatures.
Donut Worry, 802 Lower Fayetteville Road, Suite A, Newnan — was inspected May 8 and scored 98-A. Inspector comments: Observed box of to-go boxes on floor in kitchen. PIC moved boxes. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee drink on food prep-top counter. PIC moved drink. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper date label procedures, and signed employee reporting agreements.
Dynasty Lin, Inc, 34 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected May 11 and scored 89-B. Inspector comments: Observed raw shrimp, squid, other seafood and raw ground pork stored over ready-to-eat buckets of sauce. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed boxes of napkins stored on floor in dry storage, single-use items with food contact surface exposed, single-use food trays being reused as scoops. New violation. Observed cardboard boxes being reused to hold food items, cardboard being used to line shelves and cardboard being used as dividers between sauces. Cardboard cannot be washed and therefore cannot be reused. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper cooling methods and proper date marking procedures.
El Casa Del Taco, 173 Highway 85, Haralson — was inspected May 16 and scored 74-C. Inspector comments: Observed no hand-drying provisions available at handwashing sink. Paper towels provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation Observed no chemical available for the cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events. Chemical provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed sanitizing solution not testing at minimum strength for sanitizing at three-compartment sink. Solution remade during inspection. Corrected on-site New violation. Observed TCS foods held above proper cold holding temperature of 41 F, such as cooked chicken at 50 F and 51 F, in the prep-top cooler, pico de Gallo at 48 F, diced tomatoes at 46 F in the reach-in cooler, cooked chicken at 55 F and cooked pork at 46 F in ice bath. All foods discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New Violation. Observed cheese dip in crockpot temping at 127 F below safe hot holding temperature of 135 F. New violation. Observed multiple items in the walk-in cooler without date labels. Date labels added during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. No temperature measuring device for food accuracy. New violation. No test strips for testing sanitizing solution. New violation. Observed torn gaskets on reach-in cooler, heavy buildup on the floor and in hard to reach spaces. New violation. Remarks: answered questions about proper location to display inspection report, food service permit and choking poster.
Garlic Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar, 16 N. Court Square, Newnan — was inspected May 22 and scored 86-B. Inspector comments: Observed employee rinse hands in prep sink. Repeat violation. Observed buildup on soda nozzles. Nozzles cleaned during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no date labels on prepped or cooked items in walk-in or reach-in cooler. New violation.
Insignia of Newnan, 27 Belt Road, Newnan — was
inspected May 8 and scored 81-B. Inspector comments: Observed raw sausage stored beside ready-to-eat foods and red sauce stored on box of raw bacon in reach-in cooler. PIC moved items to appropriate storage order. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no sanitizer made up upon arrival. Employee made up sanitizer bucket but it was too high, so employee remade sanitizer bucket. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed expired containers of milk 5/7 and buttermilk 4/27 and 5/4. Observed expired package of deli turkey 5/6. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no test strips for quaternary sanitizer. New violation. Observed missing wall and coving below three-compartment sink. Missing tiles in front on three-compartment sink. Repeat violation. Observed employee drink, wallet and cellphone on clean dishes rack and food prep surfaces. PIC moved items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about using time as a public health control for pureed foods in cambro, and proper date marking procedures.
McDonalds #11437. 1425 Highway 29 S., Newnan — was inspected May 18 and scored 81-B. Inspector comments: Observed handwashing sink in the front of the main kitchen without hand drying provisions. Paper towels provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed food, heavy food buildup and trash in both handwashing sinks. Handwashing sinks are for hand washing only. New violation. Observed black buildup on back wall of ice machine. Repeat violation. Observed heavy buildup on the soda nozzles at self-serve drink machine in lobby. Nozzles removed and cleaned during inspection. New violation. Tomatoes past the use by date of 5/17 10:12 a.m. All discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed open bag of sugar in dry food storage. New violation. Observed employee with no hair restraint. New violation. No inspection report posted in drive-thru window. Repeat violation. Food service permit not posted. New violation. Choking poster not posted. New violation. Observed heavy ice buildup in reach-in freezer. Heavy food buildup in hard to reach areas throughout the kitchen and in dry storage. New violation. Observed mop head store on floor by fry-freezer, broom and dustpan leaning against the wall. New violation.
Newnan Country Club Food Service, 1356 Highway 29, Newnan — was inspected May 9 and scored 100-A.
Pizza Hut #038876, 8080 Wells ST B, Senoia — was inspected May 10 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed dish machine at less than minimum sanitizer. PIC called maintenance. New violation.
Sacred Journey Hospice, 125 Oak Hill Blvd., Newnan — was inspected May 8 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizing solution not testing in three-compartment sink. Use dishwasher to sanitize. New violation.
Starbucks at Target T-1223, 555 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected May 18 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed no paper towels at handwash sink in kitchen. PIC replaced paper towels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed single-use food boat with food surface exposed. PIC inverted boats. Observed single-use cups overstacked. New violation. Observed storage room with unfinished walls; wall require painting to be cleanable. New violation. Remarks: Talked with PIC about signed employee reporting agreements.
Waffle House #888, 1363 Highway 29 S., Newnan — was inspected May 18 and scored 87-B. Inspector comments: Observed mechanical warewashing equipment not temping to sanitizing temperature. Mechanical warewashing equipment water temperature corrected during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed sanitizing buckets on each end of main kitchen not testing for the presence of sanitizing solution. Sanitizing solution remade during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed shelled eggs with wrong time and date listed. Date and time corrected during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Zokalo Mexicantina, 1899 Newnan Crossing Blvd., Newnan — was inspected May 17 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Observed employee health policy.