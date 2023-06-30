The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Ansley Park Health and Rehabilitation, 450 Newnan Lakes Blvd., Newnan — was inspected June 22 and scored 97-A. Inspector comments: Observed open bags of sugar, chips and cookies in dry storage. PIC closed bags. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about trash can with lid for shared restroom.
Arby’s RTM, 947 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 20 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed single-use cups overstacked exposing lip contact surface at the drive-thru and front counter. Cups unstacked during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Benton House of Newnan Lakes, 25 Newnan Lakes Blvd., Newnan — was inspected June 20 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed dishwasher not testing for at least minimum sanitizing solution. Hose was not inserted into solution. Hose reinserted. Use three-compartment sink until dishwasher tests for at least minimum strength sanitizing solution. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed buildup on drink spray nozzle and ice machine baffle. Drink nozzle and ice baffle should be cleaned frequently to prevent buildup. New violation.
HJ Wings and Things - Sharpsburg, 20 Thomas Grace Annex Lane, Suite F, Sharpsburg — was inspected June 22 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer at bar at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed dirty rags bin overflowing onto soda boxes. New violation.
Holiday Inn Express, 4 Herring Road, Newnan — was inspected June 21 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed three bags of cereal not property sealed on dry storage rack. PIC placed into sealed bags during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed plastic forks with tines up, handle down. Forks discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 1456 Newnan Crossing Blvd., Newnan — was inspected June 22 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed two reach-in coolers without a temperature measuring device. New violation. Observed single-use cups overstocked at front food service counter, drive-thru and ice cream station. New violation. Did not have the correct test strips for testing dishwashing sanitizing solution. New violation.
LRM Family Office LLC DBA Chick-fil-A Poplar Road, 2090 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Newnan — was inspected June 22 and scored 100-A.
Chick-fil-A Newnan Crossing FSU #3445, 2090 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Newnan — was inspected June 22 and scored 100-A.
Piedmont Healthcare Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Newnan LLC, 2101 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Newnan — was inspected June 21 and scored 97-A. Inspector comments: Observed a container of macaroni and cheese with the date mark of 6/5. Food discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Star of India, 1065 Sullivan Road, Suite F, Newnan — was inspected June 20 and scored 87-B. Inspector comments: No food safety manager. New violation. Observed multiple items in the walk-in cooler without date labels. Date labels added during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed three bulk containers without content identification. New violation. Observed two bulk containers using plates as a scoop and one bulk container the scoop handle was touching the contents of the container. Plates and scoop removed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee water bottles and phones stored on and above food prep surfaces. Employee items moved to an appropriate location during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Taco Bell #39931, 226 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 20 and scored 86-B. Inspector comments: Observed no signed employee health policies for the majority of employees on shift. New violation. Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. New violation. Observed multiple items in walk-in cooler above 41 F including shredded lettuce, 48 F; shredded cheese, 47 F; ground beef, 48 F; and diced tomato, 49 F. Ambient temperature of walk-in cooler was 52 F. PIC discarded all TCS items in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed old inspection report with score of 99-A behind register in lobby. Most recent inspection was 96-A. New violation.
Taco Bell #39942, 1101 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan — was inspected June 22 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed buildup on drink station nozzles. Nozzles cleaned during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed five bags of lettuce with use by date of June 20, 2023. Bags discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed boxes, napkins, food and other debris on the floor throughout the kitchen. New violation. Observed employee food and drinks on dry storage rack, food prep station and drive-thru window. All food and drink discarded and or moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Answered questions about key drop delivery and employee health policy.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 101 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan — was inspected June 20 and scored 82-B. Inspector comments: Observed in reach-in cooler: raw chicken over raw shrimp, raw shrimp beside mixed vegetables, shelled eggs beside chicken; in walk-in cooler: raw beef over sauces, sauce on box of raw chicken. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed dish machine at less than 50 ppm sanitizer. PIC called maintenance and will be using sink to sanitize dishes. Repeat violation. Observed prepared items from this morning at temperatures above 41 F in prep-top and reach-in coolers. PIC moved items to walk-in coolers to be properly cooled. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about new rules that affect storage order of sushi items — raw sushi must be stored separately from cooked sushi items — and pest control records.
Waffle House #2330, 1478 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Newnan — was inspected June 21 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed buildup on the soda nozzles at both drink stations. Nozzles cleaned during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Discarded wiping cloth left on food prep surface. Wiping cloths should be stored in proper sanitizing water. Employee moved cloth to correct location. Corrected on-site. New violation.