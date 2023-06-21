The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
CC’s Wings & Things, 23 Franklin Road, Newnan — was inspected June 14 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: No CFSM. Repeat violation. Observed batter bins with no labels. PIC added labels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Talked with PIC about hood needing professional cleaning twice yearly, and bakery labels.
Grayson’s Steak & Seafood, 91 Millard Farmer Industrial Blvd., Newnan — was inspected June 15 and scored 82-B. Inspector comments: Observed cleaning brush in handwash sink at bar. PIC removed brush from handwash sink. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed raw seafood beside ready-to-eat food in cooler drawer, asparagus in cooler drawer beneath raw meat and ground beef above whole beef in walk-in cooler. PIC moved all items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation. Observed orange juice, sauces and lobster stock held past best buy date. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Talked to PIC about parasite destruction letter and location of inspection report.
Barberitos A Southwestern Grille & Cantina, 335 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Suite B, Newnan — was inspected June 15 and scored 77-C. Inspector comments: Observed in reach-in cooler raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat sauces and beside ready-to-eat chicken. Observed in walk-in cooler bacon bits stored beside raw steak. PIC moved items to appropriate locations. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed sanitizer in three-compartment sink and in sanitizer buckets at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed black mold-like substance on ice machine lid and drink machine. New violation. Observed chemicals stored on shelves above and beside single-use food items such as plastic wrap. PIC separated chemicals and food items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed steak thawing in bucket of water in vegetable prep sink without running water. PIC moved bucket to correct sink under running water. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no handwash sign in back kitchen. New violation. Observed single-use pans with food surface exposed on dry storage rack. PIC inverted pans. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee items such as purse, drink and apron stored on food prep top surfaces and on dry storage shelf. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Observed two cans of employee drink stored down in the ice of the ice machine. PIC removed cans and emptied ice machine of contaminated ice. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Kimble’s Food by Design DBA Skillet Kitchens/Jail — Coweta County Correctional Facility, 560 Greison Trail, Newnan — was inspected June 15 and scored 82-B. Inspector comments: Observed three-compartment sink and sanitizing buckets not testing for at least minimum sanitizing strength for quaternary ammonium. Dispenser blocked and fixed during inspection. Dishes will be re-sanitized and sanitizing buckets remade. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed the following foods not reaching minimum safe cold holding temperature (41 F) in the walk-in cooler: Chicken pasta at 49 F, beef and gravy at 44 F, mashed potatoes at 44 F. All food discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed scrambled eggs cooling at 90 F after two hours. Eggs discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed two bulk pots of packaged eggs thawing under prep cart. Eggs placed in pan under running water. Corrected on-site. New violation. Need testing device for dishwasher and sanitizing solution. New violation. Observed ice buildup along the floor, ceiling and mechanical parts of walk-in freezer. New violation. Observed no light in the walk-in freezer. New violation.
Popeye’s Chicken/QFC Corporation, 95 Fischer Crossing, Sharpsburg — was inspected June 14 and scored 87-B. Inspector comments: Observed buildup on ice machine baffle and tea nozzle. Ice machine baffle and tea nozzle should be cleaned frequently to prevent buildup. New violation. Observed rice at 95 F at 1:40 p.m. Prepare time was 10:12 a.m. Rice discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Rivera’s BBQ A Taste of Texas, 42 Seven Pines Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 15 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed no chlorine test strips at base of operation. New violation.
The Cellar at the Firestone, 20 Jefferson St., Newnan — was inspected June 15 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed handwashing sink with ice in it at the drink station. Handwashing sink is for hand washing only. New violation. Observed raw shrimp date marked June 7 and raw chicken date marked June 6. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Answered questions about partial cooking procedures.
4DStreetEats, 5 St. Charles Ave., Sharpsburg — was inspected June 12 and scored 100-A.
Art & Jake’s, 510 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan — was inspected June 12 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed cut vegetables beside raw chicken and under raw fish and shrimp. Vegetables moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Belen de la Cruz, 30 Main St., Unit D, Senoia — was inspected June 12 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: PIC is currently taking certified food safety manager course.
Biscuits & Burritos LLC - Mobile, 608 Earl North Road, Newnan — was inspected June 14 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed multiple cooked items in cold holding with no date labels. New violation. Observed back door open with no screen or air curtain to prevent pests. New violation. Talked to PIC about proper storage order.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America Southeast, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan — was inspected June 13 and scored 87-B. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizing solution buckets not reaching minimum sanitizing testing strength. New sanitizing solution made. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed the following foods in the pass-through cabinet below the minimum safe hot-holding temperature of 135 F: beef at 126 F, 121 F and 125 F; diced squash at 128 F and 130 F; mashed potatoes at 121 F and 125 F. Food reheated for hot holding. Corrected on-site. New violation. Answered questions about hot holding, handwashing sink usage, proper cooking times, following procedures for partial cooking temperature logs.
Culver’s, 311 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan — was inspected June 13 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed plastic food containers wet stacked on clean dish rack. New violation. Observed two boxes of single-use cups stored on floor. New violation. Observed key drop temperature logs.
Danthony’s Grill & Bar, 89 Herring Road, Newnan — was inspected June 8 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed food buildup along the walls inside the microwave. New violation.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 733 Bullsboro Drive, Suite C, Newnan — was inspected June 12 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed boxes of food on the floor in the walk-in freezer. New violation. Observed employee drink on food prep surface. Drink moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Leaf and Bean Newnan, 22 W. Court Square, Newnan — was inspected June 9 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed handwashing sink without handwashing cleanser available. Soap provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed sliced tomatoes in the reach-in cooler at 50 F and chicken salad in reach-in cooler at 45 F with tight fitting lids on top of them. Sliced tomatoes and chicken salad placed in reach-in freezer with lids removed to cool properly. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation. Observed reach-in coolers at front food service and in main kitchen without temperature measuring device. New violation. Answered questions about handwashing signs, pest control.
Main Street Fudge and Ice Cream Shop, 42 Main St., Senoia — was inspected June 14 and scored 97-A. Inspector comments: Observed a bag of sugar not sealed. New violation.
McMaster BBQ and Catering, 34 Chestlehurst Road, Senoia — was inspected June 7 and scored 83-B. Inspector comments: Observed no signed employee reporting agreements. New violation. Observed no paper towels at bar handwash sink. PIC placed new roll of paper towels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. New violation. Observed potato salad in prep top cooler at 74 F. PIC moved item to be cooled. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed briskets in warmer cabinet at 115 F and 78 F. PIC moved items to be reheated. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed chemicals stored above/beside single-use items in cabinet beneath bar and in dry storage closet. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Pathways Center, 74 Hospital Road, Newnan — was inspected Jun 13 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Establishment does not have established procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the food establishment. New violation. Talked to PIC about TPHC and storage order.
Pita by the Beirut, 326 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan — was inspected on June 12 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Did not have chemical for the clean-up of vomiting and diarrheal events. New violation. Observed multiple reach-in coolers without temperature measuring devices. New violation.
Pizza Hut #39384, 3150 E. Highway 34, Suite 210, Newnan — was inspected June 12 and scored 89-B. Inspector comments: No signed employee health policies. New violation. Observed sanitizer buckets at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade sanitizer buckets. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed chicken wings held past use by date of 06/08. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Smoothie King, 311 Bullsboro Drive, Suite 170, Newnan — was inspected June 14 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed no hand drying provisions at the handwashing sink by the three-compartment sink. Napkins provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee sitting on bulk container of powdered milk. New violation. Answered questions about temperature measuring devices, procedures for cleaning up of vomiting and diarrheal events.
Taco Criss Mexican Restaurant and Bakery, 3500 E. Highway 34, Suite 1, Sharpsburg — was inspected June 12 and scored 70-C. Inspector comments: Observed in: prep-top cooler: raw bacon stored behind ready-to-eat foods; reach-in cooler: raw shrimp beside ready-to-eat foods, raw steak on raw chicken; walk-in cooler: raw steak on top of cheese. PIC moved all items to appropriate locations. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed old bucket of sanitizer at bar area with 0 ppm concentration. No other sanitizer was made up at time of inspection. PIC made new sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed in steam table: queso at 110 F, Rice at 131 F. PIC moved both items to be reheated. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation. Observed open bag of cornmeal, sugar and flour on dry storage rack. Repeat violation. Linens are not being laundered between operations/uses once they become wet/sticky or visibly soiled. PIC was only soaking rags in bleach and re-using. Informed PIC that wiping cloths must be properly laundered. PIC discarded used wiping cloths. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no quaternary test strips for sanitizer. New violation. Talked to PIC about getting food truck legally running in county, employee agreements being up-to-date and placing a second inspection at the front door.