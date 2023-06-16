The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Arby’s, 65 Bullsboro Dr, Newnan — was inspected June 5 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed paper towels not dispensing at handwashing sink by the three-compartment sink. Paper towels placed to the side until dispenser can be fixed. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed brooms and dust pans leaning against the walls throughout the kitchen. Maintenance tools put away during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Answered questions about storage order, hand washing, cooking temperatures.
Best Western Food Service, 620 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected May 23 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed handwashing sink without hand drying provisions. Paper towels provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed coffee pot stored in handwashing sink. Coffee pot removed and placed in three-compartment sink to be washed. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed sanitizing solution not testing for minimum sanitizing strength in three-compartment sink. Use dishwasher to sanitize. New violation. No temperature measuring device for warewashing machine. New violation.
Canongate Golf Club — Sequoia Golf LLC, 924 Shaw Rd., Sharpsburg — was inspected May 23 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer not testing to minimum strength in three-compartment sink or sanitizing buckets. Sanitizer removed from dispensing mechanism and mixed manually until mechanism can be repaired. Corrected on-site. New violation. No food service permit posted. Repeat violation.
Chylaca’s Mexican Restaurant and Grill, 20 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan — was inspected May 30 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizing buckets in kitchen and at bar testing at less than minimum sanitizing strength. New sanitizing solution was made during the inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed pink and black build up on ice machine baffle. Ice machine should be cleaned frequently to prevent build up. New violation. Observed live pest on wall behind plates. New violation.
Chick-fil-A, 5 Glenda Trace, Newnan — was inspected June 2 and scored 98-A. Inspector comments: Observed plastic food containers wet stacked on dish drying rack. Dishes separated during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed bags of refuse on the ground outside of the dumpster. New violation. Observed broom and dust pan leaning against cooking equipment. Broom and dust pan moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Domino’s Pizza, 12 West Washington St., Newnan — was inspected June 6 and scored 97-A. Inspector comments: No food service permit posted. Repeat violation. Observed refuse receptacles overflowing in the dish area and employee bathroom, and empty boxes stored on floor of the main kitchen area. New violation. Answered questions about back storage area.
Frank’s Family Restaurant, 1188 Collinsworth Road, Palmetto — was inspected June 2 and scored 89-B. Inspector comments: Observed the following foods not reaching the minimum safe cold holding temperature of 41 F in the reach-in cooler: beef at 48 F, lamb at 47 F; in the cooling drawer: beef at 51 F, pork at 49 F, hamburger at 48 F. Food placed in walk-in cooler to cool. Corrected on-site. New violation. Current inspection not posted. Repeat violation. Answered questions about storage order, where to place inspection score and where to post CFSM certification and separating distressed cans.
Great China, 1111 Lower Fayetteville Rd. STE 1800, Newnan — was inspected June 2 and scored 87-B, Inspector comments: Observed a container of raw shrimp next to a container of cooked pasta noodles, a container of raw chicken over a container of raw beef. Food items moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed food in walk-in cooler without date labels. New violation.
Hooters, 1001 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan — was inspected June 5 and scored a 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed an accumulation of food residue, and date labels on food storage containers on the clean dish storage rack. Dishes moved to be cleaned. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple dishes wet stacked. Dishes separated to dry during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Answered questions about storage building.
Los Brother Tacos, Inc., 50 Bullsboro Drive, STE B, Newnan — was inspected June 5 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed gas stove blocking handwashing sink. Stove top moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed two crates of tomatillos stored on floor. Tomatillos moved 6 inches off the floor during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Magic Wings and Things 2, 2235 E. Highway 34, Newnan — was inspected June 7 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed a box of raw fish and raw chicken sitting out on side of sink. PIC stated he was waiting for them to thaw sho he could break them apart. Reviewed proper thawing methods and chicken wings moved to reach-in cooler during inspection. Fish placed in sink under running water. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed unsealed wood behind handwashing sink used as splash wall. New violation. Answered questions about storage room, hand washing, mop storage and chemical labeling.
NCG Cinema, 55 Fischer Crossing Boulevard, Sharpsburg — was inspected May 30 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed front and back handwashing sink without hand drying provisions. Paper towels provided during the inspection at both handwashing sinks. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed sanitizing solution not testing at minimum sanitizing strength. PIC will manually mix sanitizing solution until dispenser can be fixed. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Olive Garden #1658, 212 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan — was inspected May 26 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed ice build up in walk-in freezer. New violation. Observed HACCP log and key drop delivery log.
Senoia Smokehouse, 70 Main Street, Senoia — was inspected June 3 and scored 85-B. Inspector comments: Observed TCS foods stored in tops of prep-top coolers above proper cold holding temperature of 41 F such as: chicken wings 54 F, sliced tomatoes 47 F, smoked corn 52 F, sliced tomatoes 54 F, in the reach-in cooler, deviled eggs 54 F. All foods discarded. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed ready to eat TCS foods in reach-in cooler with dates exceeding seven days such as egg yolks and egg whites, May 20. Foods discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Need testing device for dish machine. Repeat violation. Answered questions about having a written procedure for vacuum sealing foods and reheating them, employee health policy.
Sweet Krunch, 1111 E. Highway 34, STE 12, Newnan — was inspected June 5 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Observed cut pork in prep-top cooler at 56 F. Pork was not properly cooled after processing. PIC moved pork back in walk-in cooler to be cooled down. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed chicken wings store past their expiration time. PIC discarded wings. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed both side and rear doors propped open with no screens. PIC closed doors. Corrected on-site. New violation. Talked to PIC about cardboard being non-reusable.
The Half Shell Oyster Bar and Hot Dog Shop, Inc., 1690 Highway 34 E. STE C, Newnan — was inspected May 30 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed a bag of shrimp in the handwashing sink. Bag removed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed a bucket of fish thawing on the side of the sink. PIC moved bucket into reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee belongings on food prep surface. Items moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Tomo, 90 Glenda, Newnan — was inspected June 7 and scored 87-B. Inspector comments: Observed TCS foods stored in coolers above proper holding temperature of 41 F: such as shell eggs at 74 F, shredded cabbage at 54 F, egg yolk at 45 F, noodles at 71 F. All food items discarded. Ice was placed in egg yolk to cool. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed cups of salad prepped and covered with plastic film and stacked with plastic tray barrier. PIC uncovered salads to cool properly. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed single-use gloves stored on sushi prep-top surface for reuse. Gloves discarded during inspection. New violation. Answered questions about non-continuous cooking, storage order.
Wow Sno, 23 E. Broad Street, Newnan — was inspected June 6 and scored 100-A.
Zaxby’s #63012, 759 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 5 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed no signed employee health policies for most employees. New violation. Observed no paper towels in men’s bathroom and handwash sink in hallway between kitchen. PIC added hand drying cloths. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee drinks and personal items on/above food prep-top surfaces. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation.