The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Apollo’s Steak, 33 Broad St. B, Newnan — was inspected July 11 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed an apron and gloves laid over handwash sink handles. PIC moved items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee drink on food-prep surface. Employee moved drink. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Dolce Passione, 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road, Suite 300, Newnan — was inspected July 11 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: No signed employee reporting agreements. New violation. Observed no paper towels at handwash sink at bar. PIC added paper towels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed table in dishwashing area restricting access to handwash sink. New violation. Observed no bodily fluid cleanup procedure. New violation. Observed no test strips available for three-compartment sink or sanitizer buckets. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper storage order.
Newnan Senior Center, 29 Hospital Road, Newnan — was inspected July 11 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not serving food at this time. Lunch ended at noon.
O’Charley’s #283, 545 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected July 18 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed dried food debris on food slicers stored below prep table. Slicers moved to dish washing area to be rewashed, rinsed and sanitized during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed chipped/ cracked plate edges as well as dried food debris on clean dishes stored on front line. Dished removed, sorted to be cleaned or discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed heavy buildup on drink nozzles at drink station in main kitchen. Drink nozzles removed to be cleaned during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee behind cook line without hair restraints. New violation. Observed chipped floor tiles and low grout throughout kitchen, torn/ ripped ceiling tiles, heavy food buildup on non-food contact surfaces, standing water and leaking faucet at handwashing sink across dishwashing area. New violation.
Steak ’N Shake #610, 1249 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected July 17 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed multiple sanitizing buckets not testing at minimum strength. Sanitizing solution remade. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation. Remarks: Walk-in freezer is broken and functioning as a second walk-in cooler until part can be ordered and replaced. Talked to PIC about proper storage order until freezer is fixed.
The Juicy Crab, 1120 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected July 17 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed multiple sanitizer buckets at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed single-use plates with food surface exposed. PIC inverted items. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation.
Truett’s Chick-fil-A, 505 Highway 34 East, Newnan — was inspected July 11 and scored 99-A. Observed multiple dishes wet stacked on the clean dish rack. Dishes unstacked and left to dry during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
WNB Factory, 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road, Suite 1500, Newnan — was inspected July 11 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer buckets at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade sanitizer buckets. Corrected on-site. New violation. Talked to PIC about cooling process and storage order.