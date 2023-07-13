The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Biscuits & Burritos LLC — Base, 608 Earl North Road, Newnan — was inspected June 27 and scored 100-A.
Chick-fil-A Poplar Road — Mobile, 2090 E. Newnan Crossing Blvd., Newnan — was inspected June 30 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Unit not operating during inspection.
Chylacas Mexican Restaurant, 3154 Highway 34 E., Suite 205 and 206 — was inspected June 28 and scored 81-B. Inspector comments: Observed a glass in handwash sink at bar. PIC had glass moved out of handwash sink. Observed employee try to fill glass at handwash sink in server area. PIC prevented the glass filling. Handwash sinks are for handwashing only. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed dish machine in bar area not testing for sanitizer. Repeat violation. Observed TCS foods stored in reach-in cooler beneath prep top above 41 F including: steak 49 F, chicken 48 F, pork tamale 49 F, and pico de gallo 47 F. PIC discarded items and called to have cooler fixed. Corrected on-site. New violation. Talked to PIC about proper storage order.
Karvelas Pizza Company, 7 LaGrange St., Newnan — was inspected June 27 and scored 89-B. Inspector comments: Observed no up-to-date signed employee reporting agreements. New violation. Observed multiple bins and buckets of food products without labels. PIC added labels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed bucket of flour on floor in kitchen, containers of raw chicken on floor of walk-in cooler, boxes of cooking oil on floor in dry storage hallway. PIC moved items to appropriate locations. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple wet-stacked pans including wet pizza pans placed flat on shelf. Items must be air-dried before use. New violation. Observed box of single-use food items stored on floor in dry storage hallway, and observed single-use to-go boxes and paper plates stored with food contact surface exposed. PIC inverted items. New violation.
Panera Bread, 379 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 26 and scored 97-A. Inspector comments: Observed hot water not available at handwashing sink closest to the drink station. New violation. Observed broom leaning against wall by handwashing sink near the thermalizer. Broom moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Lisa’s Creperie, Mobile Unit, 48 Main St., Suite 1B, Senoia — was inspected June 30 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Violation at base of operation: observed buildup on inside of ice machine. Repeat violation. Observed three chemical spray bottles without identification label. Spray bottles labeled during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Violation at base of operation: Observed hand broom and dustpan leaning against dry food storage rack, syrups and chocolate sauces. Repeat violation. Inspector remarks: Mobile unit not in operation during inspection.
Poke City, 314 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Suite B, Newnan — was inspected June 26 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer buckets and sanitizer at three-compartment sink at less than minimum concentration. PIC remade sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed boxes of single-use takeout trays stored on the stairs and floor of dry storage area. Repeat violation. Observed missing light shield in main kitchen area. Bulbs not shielded. Repeat violation.
Sushi Ken, 1067D Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 30 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed heavy buildup on drink machine nozzles and ice machine baffle. Drink nozzles cleaned during inspection. Ice machine baffle wiped down during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no date labels on multiple food items including: cooked egg rolls, cooked rice, raw chicken, raw fish, scallops. Date labels added during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Answered questions about noncontinuous cooking, proper equipment storage. Frozen food received hard to the touch.
Tacos Mi Veracruz, 21 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected June 29 and scored 84-B. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer at three-compartment sink at 0 ppm. PIC found the sanitizer bottle to be empty and they have no more until the supplier comes. Taught PIC to make sanitizer using bleach. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed items in reach-in cooler in side room off of bar at temperatures above 41 F including: soup 53 F, ground beef 51 F, shredded chicken 54 F. Observed cooked pork on counter in food truck portion at 80 F. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple hot-held items below 135 F including: steam table, rice at 133 F; warmer cabinet, shredded beef 127 F, rice 105 F, ground beef 126 F; counter, shredded chicken 122 F. PIC moved all items to be reheated. Corrected on-site. New violation. No thermometer for measuring food temperatures. New violation.
The Mad Mexican Mobile Unit, 2 E. Court Square, Newnan — was inspected June 24 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed handwashing sink blocked by chip containers on the side, trashcan in front and a sanitizer bucket sitting inside the sink. Trashcan and sanitizer bucket moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. (Base of operation) Did not have chemical needed for the cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events. Chemical provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. (Base of operation) Observed multiple containers of pork without date labels. Containers date labeled during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
The Veranda Bed and Breakfast, 252 Seavy St., P.O. Box 177, Senoia — was inspected June 27 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Kitchen not operating at this time. Under renovation.
Wow Sno Truck/Humor #53, 20 Market Square Way, Newnan — was inspected June 14 and scored 100-A.
Towneplace by Marriott Newnan, 4001 McIntosh Parkway, Newnan — was inspected June 30 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Need CFSM. Repeat violation. Remarks: Was able to observe log of foods keep on time for safety.
Wow Sno/Summergrove, 20 Market Square Way, Newnan — was inspected June 26 and scored 100-A.