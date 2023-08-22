The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Alamo Jacks/Fabiano’s Pizzeria, 19 W. Court Square, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 16 and scored 86-B. Inspector comments: Observed ground beef stored beside shelled eggs in walk-in cooler. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed dish machine at bar with sanitizer at less than minimum concentration. Observed sanitizer buckets above maximum concentration. PIC remade buckets. New violation. Observed employee phone on food prep-top surface and employee jacket on dry storage shelf with consumer food. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation.
BMoney Food & Things, 144 Fairview Drive, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 19 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not operating during inspection.
BMoney Food & Things Mobile Unit, 144 Fairview Drive, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 19 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not operating during inspection.
Bojangles, 2800 Highway 34 E., Newnan — was inspected Aug. 17 and scored 79-C. Inspector comments: No up to date signed employee reporting agreements. New violation. No approved chemical for the cleanup of bodily fluids. New violation. Sanitizer buckets were at less than minimum concentration or not made up. PIC made new sanitizer buckets. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed items on heated, self serve unit with no current time labels. PIC added time labels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed coleslaw containers with no date labels. Observed lettuce in reach-in and walk-in coolers held past use by date of Aug. 15. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Burger King #28356, 856 Poplar Road, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 17 and scored 93-A. Inspector comments: Observed buildup on the back wall of the ice bin at the drive-thru window. Ice bin should be cleaned frequently to prevent buildup. New violation. Observed buildup on the back wall of the ice bin at the drive-thru window and buildup on tea nozzles. Ice bin and tea nozzles should be cleaned frequently to prevent buildup. Tea nozzles removed to be cleaned during inspection. New violation. Observed date labels on food storage containers at the clean dish drying rack. Labels removed and rewashed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed five bags of unopened lettuce in the walk-in cooler after the expiration date of Aug. 16. All bags discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1200 Bullsboro Drive, Suite B, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 17 and scored 100-A.
El Ranchero, 211 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 17 and scored 75-C. Inspector comments: Observed in walk-in cooler: raw chicken and raw beef stored beside and above ready to eat food; in reach-in cooler: raw egg, raw chicken and raw beef beside or above ready to eat foods. PIC moved all times to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed dish machine and sanitizer buckets below minimum concentration. PIC remade buckets. New violation. Observed TCS foods store above property cold holding temperature of 41 F including: reach-in cooler: chicken, 50 F, steak 51 F, pork 53 F and chorizo 56 F; prep top cooler: steak 51 F, chicken 53 F, shrimp 50 F; prep sink: shrimp 53 F. PIC discarded all items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed queso at 125 F. PIC reheated item. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed fish and shrimp thawing in sink without running water. Shrimp had not been removed from vacuum sealed packaging. Temps were above 41 F. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked with PIC about proper date labeling.
Grantville Senior Center, 123 LaGrange Street, Grantville — was inspected Aug. 18 and scored 100-A.
Hardee’s #1500659, 231 Temple Avenue, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 17 and scored 86-B. Inspector comments: Observed large baking pan of ham deli meat in reach-in cooler at 53 F and chicken at 50 F in the dry batter beside the prep-top cooler. All foods discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed heavy dust buildup on ceiling tiles in main kitchen area, heavy buildup along walls and hard to reach places, black spotting on ceiling vent covers in main kitchen area, low grouting between floor tiles in several areas of the kitchen. Floors, walls, ceilings and hard to reach areas should be cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation. Repeat violation. Observed flies in the main kitchen area. Fly light not working glue board full. New violation.
Texas Roadhouse, 1127 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 18 and scored 97-A. Observed single-use containers used as scoops in tray of lemons and in seasoning. PIC discarded single-use items. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple employee drinks on prep-top surfaces. Drinks were discarded or moved to appropriate location. Observed employee belongings above single-use items or food items. PIC moved items. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation.
Pelican Snowballs, 471 N. Highway 29, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 18 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: No signed employee reporting agreements. New violation. Not enough approved chemical for bodily fluid cleanup. New violation. Observed no sanitizer made up. PIC made sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Gave PIC a copy of employee reporting agreement.