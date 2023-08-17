The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Belen de la Cruz, 30 Main St., Unit D, Senoia — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink and bucket was at 0 ppm. Sanitizer is also not approved for food contact surface. PIC switched to bleach sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed leak at handwash sink in kitchen. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about proper time/ date procedures on time as a public health control.
Curious Kitchen and Bar, 42 Main St., Suite 1B, Senoia — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 96-A. Inspector comments: Observed boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer and boxes of oil on floor in kitchen. New violation. Observed employee keys and personal food items stored on food prep surface and dry storage shelf, respectively. PIC moved items to appropriate location. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Talked to PIC about needing copies of pest control reports.
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 12 Bailey Station, Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Observed employee health policy not signed by employees. Health policy signed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed handwashing sink without handwashing provisions. Paper towels provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed trashcan blocking handwashing sink. Trashcan moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed a gallon of milk past its best by date of 8/6/23. Milk discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed a box of ice cream cones stored on the floor. Box moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed ice cream scoops stored in water well without water running. Water turned on during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee food and drink on food prep surface. Food and drink removed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, 205 Fischer Crossing Blvd., Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed plastic food containers wet-stacked on dry storage rack. Containers removed to be rewashed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Quality Inn - Newnan, 40 Lakeside Way, Newnan — was inspected Aug. 11 and scored 79-C. Inspector comments: Employee unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge by not being able to answer any of the food safety questions. New violation. Observed no handwashing cleanser at the handwashing sink. Handwashing cleanser provided during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no hand drying provisions available at the handwashing sink. Hand drying provisions provided during inspection. Observed the following food items not reaching the minimum safe cold holding temperature of 41 F: in the front food self-serve, reach-in cooler: milk at 46 F, yogurt at 46 F; in the main kitchen: bagged scrambled eggs, 47 F. Items discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed two open bags of cereal in the bottom cabinets in the front food service area. PIC sealed bags during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed utensils stored for use with handle not exposed for reach of consumer. PIC discarded utensils and new utensils placed with handle exposed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Waffle House #2308, 5010 Highway 34 E., Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed raw bacon stored under ground meats and raw pork stored next to raw chicken in the reach-in cooler, raw bacon next to injected meats in the walk-in cooler. All food items moved during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Wendy’s #10517, 135 Fischer Crossing Drive, Sharpsburg — was inspected Aug. 10 and scored 99-A. Inspector comments: Observed plastic food containers wet-stacked on rack over prep area. Food containers removed to be rewashed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.