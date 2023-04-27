The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Dee Chef Spot - Base, 2014 Bradbury Road, Grantville — was inspected April 10 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not operating at the time.
Dee Chef Spot, 2014 Bradbury Road, Grantville — was inspected April 10 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not operating at time of inspection. Need schedule, toilet agreement and property use agreements of each set-up location.
El Taquito LLC, 1389 Highway 29, Newnan — was inspected April 10 and scored 95-A. Inspector comments: Observed no sanitizing solution made. Sanitizing solution made during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed bowls being used as scoops in rice in reach-in cooler. Scoops must have handles. Bowl removed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Elegant Catering and De’cor LLC at St. Smyrna Baptist Church, 68 Heery Road, Newnan — was inspected April 12 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Need CFSM. Repeat violation. Remarks: No food prep at time of inspection.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 733 Bullsboro Drive, Suite C, Newnan — was inspected April 21 and scored 100-A.
Kool Breeze LLC, 14 Abington Lane, Newnan — was inspected April 21 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Not operating at the time of inspection.
Newnan Health and Rehabilitation, 244 E. Broad St., Newnan — was inspected April 5 and scored 89-B. Inspector comments: No food safety manager. New violation. Observed potato salad without date label. Potato salad labeled during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed chicken sitting on the prep sink in a food container filled with water. Chicken moved into the prep sink with running water. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Answered questions about employee health policy. Repairs being made to kitchen floor entrance and dining room.
No. 1 Buffet, 1731 Newnan Crossing Blvd. E., Newnan — was inspected April 19 and scored 91-A. Inspector comments: Observed dishwasher not dispensing sanitizing solution. Dishwasher fixed during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no sanitizing solution made at time of inspection, build up on can opener. Sanitizing solution made during time of inspection and can opener moved to be cleaned. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed prepared fish/shrimp stored in front food service reach-in cooler to cool with lids on. Lids removed and prepared fish/shrimp moved to walk-in cooler to cool. Corrected on-site. New violation. Current inspection not posted upon start of inspection. New violation. Observed ice cream scoop stored in drip well without running water, utensils stored handle side down. Water to the drip well turned on during inspection and utensils inverted during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed clear food containers wet-stacked next to tall reach-in cooler. Containers moved to dry properly during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Remarks: Answered questions on storage order in the prep-top cooler, labels on the salt, MSG and sugar at the grill line.
Onelife Fitness Sports Club — Newnan Sports Club, 460 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan — was inspected April 10 and scored 88-B. Inspector comments: Observed employee move from phone/register to preparing customer’s order without washing hands. Employee stopped preparing the order and washed hands. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee preparing orders without hair restrained. New violation. Observed employee wearing multiple rings while preparing an order.
Senoia Raceway, 171 Brown Road, Senoia, was inspected April 14 and scored 100-A. Inspector comments: Answered questions about sanitizing test strips, sealing floors, hot water and where to post scores.
Smoothie King, 311 Bullsboro Drive, Suite 170, Newnan — was inspected April 12 and scored 100-A.