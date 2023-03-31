The Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects all Coweta restaurants, schools and businesses that serve food several times each year.
Food inspections can be conducted during any hours of operation or whenever food is being prepped in the permitted establishment. Inspections are made at varying times to ensure that the food service rules and regulations are being followed. Some establishments have hours after 5 p.m. Therefore, inspections will be conducted when risk factors can be observed for compliance. Inspectors wear hair nets during checks to protect the food, which is also a requirement for those working around open food.
Using a 41-category checklist, an environmental health specialist checks compliance in safe handling of food, proper disposal of garbage and other areas.
Coweta County School System, 1523 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan — was inspected March 20 and scored 100-A.
East Coweta Middle School Cafeteria, 6291 Highway 16 E., Senoia — was inspected March 22 and scored 100-A.
Glanton Elementary School Cafeteria, 5729 Highway S., Grantville — was inspected March 24 and scored 100-A.
Ms. B’s, 19 Lagrange St., Grantville — was inspected March 23 and scored 92-A. Inspector comments: Observed no paper towels at handwash sinks in kitchen. PIC replaced empty paper towels. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed unopened coleslaw and buttermilk stored past use by date. PIC discarded items. Corrected on-site. Repeat violation.
Moreland Elementary School Cafeteria, 145 Railroad St., Moreland — was inspected March 27 and scored 100-A.
Newnan High Ninth Grade Academy, 190 LaGrange St., Newnan — was inspected March 27 and scored 100-A.
People’s Choice, 1741 Newnan Crossing E., Newnan — was inspected March 27 and scored 78-C. Inspector comments: No certified food safety manager. Repeat violation. Observed no signed employee health policies. PIC had a copy of policy, but no signed policies. Repeat violation. Observed TCS foods stored above proper cold holding temperature of 41 F such as: prep-top cooler ambient 45 F, spinach 59 F (moved to alternate cooler), sliced turkey 54.5 F (discarded), lettuce 50.3 F, cut tomato 48.7 F, raw ground sausage 49.7 F, raw ground beef 47 F, pepperoni 46.3 F. Lid closed during inspection; in walk-in cooler ambient 46 F, sliced tomato 46.4 F, pizza sauce 45 F, shredded cheese 46.7 F. New violation. Observed marinara sauce at 56 F in steam well. PIC stated it was not reheated prior to placing in steam well. Sauce placed on stove to reheat during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed employee bottled drink and E-cigarette on prep counter with parmesan shakers, pizza box liners and paper liners. Observed sweater and apron hanging on dish rack. Observed a box of crackers and candy on prep table in rear of kitchen. Observed employee item on dry storage rack and a toy on dish rack. New violation. Observed buildup on hood vents. New violation.
Positano Pizza Napoletana, 316 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Suite A, Newnan — was inspected March 24 and scored 98-A. Inspector comments: Observed scoop handle laying in sea salt on dry storage shelf. New violation. Observed employee water bottle on prep table with can opener and slicer. New violation.
Red’s Grub Shack Mobile, 1054 Roscoe Road, Newnan — was inspected March 23 and scored 94-A. Inspector comments: Observed sanitizer bucket at less than minimum concentration. PIC re-made sanitizer. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed single-use, to-go box stored in raw chicken bin and being used as a scoop/pan for raw chicken. PIC discarded pan. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed no availability of trash can while using paper towel at handwashing sink. Trash can provided during inspection. At base of operation. New violation. Observed peeling paint by door and debris buildup on floor and in hard-to-reach areas. At base of operations. New violation. Talked with PIC about proper storage order, signed employee reporting agreements and bodily fluid cleanup procedure and chemicals.
The Grumpy Pig LLC, 150 Sam Road, Newnan — was inspected on March 20 and scored 100-A.
Welch Elementary School Cafeteria, 240 Mary Freeman Road, Newnan — was inspected March 20 and scored 100-A.