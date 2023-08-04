A local resident has filed a complaint with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division asking that Coweta County’s permitting authority be temporarily suspended.
Christopher Campbell, who lives in the Genesee subdivision in unincorporated Newnan, said he filed the complaint after spending months being stuck between builder D.R. Horton and Coweta County inspectors.
Campbell filed the complaint because he said the people who are supposed to be policing the builders aren’t doing it, and it’s hurting local residents. Although the EPD only has authority over environmental issues like erosion, he’s trying to focus some attention on the problems, Campbell said.
He and fellow resident Eric Dougherty are two members of the homeowners association advisory board, Campbell said.
“So instead of 100 of us messaging individually, this is a joint effort, and I’ve been the point of contact,” Campbell said.
D.R. Horton did not respond to requests for comment in time for this article, but Coweta County’s director of community development, Jonathan Amason, said the county is aware of the situation and has been requiring permittees to follow local and state regulations.
The home passed a final county inspection before a certificate of occupancy was issued, Amason said, and Campbell purchased it shortly afterward, in March of 2023.
“The permit has been closed since CO issuance, and despite this now being a civil issue between the homeowner and the developer, our community development team has been proactive in the matter and reached out to the EPD almost a month ago to make them aware of a possible investigation request,” Amason said in an emailed statement Friday.
Campbell purchased the home for $595,000, but he said it hasn’t been the comfortable abode he expected. For starters, as the closing neared, his own inspector discovered that heat hadn’t been run to a bonus room in the home, and that the yard was straw-covered grass seed instead of established lawn.
This was after the builder received the certificate of occupancy, Campbell said, which isn’t supposed to be awarded until the house meets code.
Once D.R. Horton received the CO, getting projects finished became a battle of wills, Campbell said.
“They said anything that happened after inspection is your problem,” he said.
Campbell said he notified the county inspections office that HVAC work had been completed both without a permit and after the county’s inspection. Campbell asked that they come out and inspect the work. That work didn’t pass inspection.
The builder came out and fixed the issues, and the county further said the builder needed to respray the insulation in the attic that had been disturbed during the repair work. After a few phone calls and emails, the insulation was resprayed, Campbell said.
Campbell’s still waiting for grass, though.
The builder laid sod in the front yard and a portion of the backyard at the bottom of a hill behind the home. The upper part of the yard was only seeded, and the slope was covered with straw. But the straw merely covers the deep channels that have been created by erosion every time it rains. It doesn’t stop the erosion, Campbell said.
Amason said the county has already addressed the matter with the builder.
“The county asked the previous permittee/ contractor to seed and water areas of least satisfaction, and they did do so,” he wrote in the email to The Newnan Times-Herald.
Ordinance history
In September of 2017, Coweta County commissioners had a discussion that illustrates the problem. The then-commissioners were debating an ordinance requiring that grass be covering the yard before a CO is awarded.
According to an NTH article from that year, Tod Handley, the county’s director of engineering and transportation, told the commissioners at a September meeting that local inspectors had found it was common practice in Coweta for builders to lay sod in the front yard and seed and straw the backyard. But that didn’t meet the state requirements.
The article quotes Handley as saying, “Final stabilization is defined as 100 percent of the land that is not building, landscaping or driveway being stabilized to a 70 percent density with a permanent grass. Annual grass such as millet or wheat doesn’t count … Right now we’re still allowing COs to be issued with seed and straw that doesn’t meet the definition of final stabilization under the county’s general permit.”
The article went on to state that Handley’s department had gotten complaints about erosion from building lots where the backyards were not stabilized.
“We’ll get a heavy rain, and it will wash onto the neighbor,” Handley said at the time. “We call the homeowner, and they say, well this is what the builder did.”
But the builder would claim the homeowner didn’t water the grass or properly take care of it, according to the NTH article.
And that’s exactly what Campbell and Dougherty said has happened to them.
History repeating itself?
At the time, the county delayed implementation of the rule, but by 2018, the rule had been put in place, Amason said.
“Unless there is a rule change, this will continue to be the case,” he wrote.
Amason also said the determination of the percent of vegetation is a subjective one, and no physical measurements are taken. Once a determination is made, either the CO is issued or – if the grassing does not pass inspection – the permittee is required to provide a surety bond for the cost of sod.
Amason said he thinks four citations have been issued over the past 15 years for lack of erosion control, but not necessarily for the specific percentage of grass coverage.
Dougherty closed on his brand-new $525,000 home just down the street from Campbell in 2021. He started reporting drainage issues to the builders within two months, Dougherty said. After what he called “inaction” from the builder, Dougherty eventually installed an underground drainage system to keep ditches from forming along one side of the yard.
The other side of the yard is slowly washing away, sod and all, because the slope is so steep it should have been terraced, according to Dougherty. He said his inspector told the builder that it should have been terraced.
Ironically, Dougherty said he has been admonished for the bare soil and weeds in his eroding side yard by the Genesee HOA – which is headed by D.H. Horton.
In addition, soon after Dougherty purchased his home, he had to replace the roof after his inspector discovered a flaw that was likely to cause leaks. Metal mesh is poking up through the concrete floor of his basement as well, and he said he believes both issues should have been caught by county inspectors.
Campbell said he has contacted the county asking for help with the building issues, but has been told it is out of staff’s hands.
“This issue is between you as the property owner and the seller,” Amason told Campbell in an emailed response. “You have bought the property, and now you are unsatisfied with your purchase. With any transaction between any home seller and buyer, the county is not involved once the CO is issued. This appears to me to be a civil matter between you and the seller. I’m sorry that I don’t have anything else to possibly add that would be of benefit to you.”
Campbell and Dougherty disagree with Amason’s assessment, saying the problem also rests with the county and its inspections, since the county sets the codes and has the authority to enforce them.
Campbell said his home was only 90 percent finished when he contracted to purchase his home.
“I have to trust that the county (inspectors) did their job before I got there,” he said. “But I don’t know that they did.”