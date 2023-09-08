A crowd of local residents packed the Coweta County Commission chambers to protest the rezoning of more than 114 acres near Gordon Road and Georgia Highway 16 in Newnan from commercial and rural conservation to allow for the construction of warehouses.

The request was filed by Industrial VI Enterprises LLC. Attorney Melissa Griffis, a representative of the developer, said after some people complained about the proposed development, the developers changed the request, reducing the number of warehouses from three to two. Additionally, drivers would no longer be routed through the development.