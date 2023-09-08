A crowd of local residents packed the Coweta County Commission chambers to protest the rezoning of more than 114 acres near Gordon Road and Georgia Highway 16 in Newnan from commercial and rural conservation to allow for the construction of warehouses.
The request was filed by Industrial VI Enterprises LLC. Attorney Melissa Griffis, a representative of the developer, said after some people complained about the proposed development, the developers changed the request, reducing the number of warehouses from three to two. Additionally, drivers would no longer be routed through the development.
However, Griffis said she had been told county staff had not been able to review the new plan. Griffis asked for a continuance to allow the staff to review the plan, because the current 21 conditions may no longer apply.
“The conditions we know need to be addressed,” Griffis said. “Some of them are acceptable and some of them are not applicable with this amendment to the plan that we’re proposing.”
Will Wright, another representative of the developer, said the revised plan involves about 96 acres, about 37 acres of which will be undisturbed.
“We did meet with a lot of neighbors,” Wright said. “And the neighbors that support our project acknowledge the consideration and effort that we put into preserving land around our buildings and maintaining significant buffers.”
Wright said that the developer is willing to continue to work with residents to create the best plan possible.
County Administrator Michael Fouts said staff hadn’t had time to review the plan and present it to the public and the commissioners.
Commission Chairman John Reidelbach said he was concerned that the comments from local residents may have been different if they had seen the new plan.
“We got a number of communications, a number of emails based on the plan they presented,” Reidelbach said. “Obviously they’re presenting something that is totally different right now, which the public hasn’t seen yet.”
County attorney Nathan Lee told commissioners the law allows the applicant to present whatever they want at the meeting, even if that includes a different plan. The commissioners and the county staff are not required to consider the new proposal ahead of others just because it is a revision of the old plan, he said.
Reidelbach opened the hearing to public comment stating that residents who signed up to speak would be commenting on a plan that was no longer being presented.
A few residents spoke in favor of the development, but the majority were there to protest the plan.
Denton Grady, pastor of Peachtree Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church, said seeing the new plan brought up a lot of new questions.
“I believe that this evening that the developers have brought something different that is worthy of further consideration,” Grady said. “My proposal, my request, is that we allow a continuance for further discussion and consideration of this project.”
Angie Reynolds, one of the neighbors, said she was still opposed to the proposal, even if they remove one of the buildings, because the area where the remaining warehouses will be built is still running up against residential properties. She called the proposal obnoxious and atrocious, garnering applause from the audience.
“That doesn’t eliminate any of the problems that we’re faced with,” Reynolds said. “In fact, I think it’s ironic that the supporters that have sent letters in are people that would greatly profit from this.”
Former Coweta County Sheriff Mike Yeager asked the commissioners to look out for residents in the area.
“(The development) will only serve to enrich developers who seek to build yet more spec warehouses in an area of rural character with horse farms, cows and just plain good old country living,” he said. “I ask you to please look out for the citizens of this area and let our lives continue to be enriched with the peace and tranquility we sought and found when making our homes here.”
Many residents said there are plenty of other areas where warehouses would be more appropriate.
Shirley Church said the county needs to reconsider its approach to development on Highway 16.
“(Highway) 16 is not the gateway thing; it’s (Highway) 29,” Church said. “There’s a huge industrial park over there. It had been my thinking and a lot of people’s thinking that it would be sort of a big, modern Shenandoah. That’s where most of the people would be directed.”
That area of 16 has historical significance that could attract tourism, she said. She asked the commissioners to consider that before approving warehouses at that location.
Commissioner Bill McKenzie, who serves the district where the warehouses were proposed, said he read every comment that came in about the plans.
“I don’t feel that it meets the comprehensive land use plan,” McKenzie said. “It only meets the work component out of the complete community character area. Well, I still have to ask myself, what about the other two, the live and play.”
McKenzie doesn’t believe it would create an appealing gateway to the area, he said. In addition, while he believes there should be an alignment of Gordon Road, he doesn’t believe a developer should be the designer of that alignment, McKenzie added.
He made a motion to deny the rezoning, which was approved 4-1 with Commissioner Bob Blackburn the sole no-vote.
In other business, the commissioners:
– Declared Sept. 15 as POW-MIA Day in Coweta County.
– Confirmed the submission of an application for the fiscal year 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Local Grant allocation.
– Accepted the withdrawal of request to rezone property at 3174 Highway 16 East in Sharpsburg.
– Held a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
– Approved a request for a 12-month extension for a requirement to apply for a land disturbance permit including a public hearing in September 2024.
– Approved rear yard setback variants for The Cottages at Lake Redwine.
– Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Senoia in regards to the request by Forza Senoia Partners LLC annexation into the city of property located at 3363 Highway 85 and approved a condition of a 50-foot buffer maintained along all adjoining rural conservation zoned property on the annexation.
– Accepted an extension of Coweta Industrial Parkway into the Coweta County public roads system.
– Sept a public hearing on Sept. 19 for an alcohol license for Miller’s Ale House Inc. at 60 Fischer Marketplace Lane, Sharpsburg.
– Approved a resolution authorizing the submission of the fiscal year 2025 transit grant application.
– Approved an application by the Carroll County Judicial District that would also benefit Coweta County Justice Center. Coweta County will use the money to modernize the audio-visual capabilities for Superior Court courtrooms A, B and C, according to information provided online. The technology in courtrooms A and B are original to the 2006 construction while courtroom C was included in a buildout project in 2014.
– Approved executing a right of entry for Coweta County staff to allow them to connect the Leroy Johnson Park Community Center to the Senoia sewer system.
– Declared surplus old IT equipment including desktop computers, servers and networking equipment so that it can be recycled through the nonprofit Recycle, Repurpose, Restore.
– Set the compensation for hearing officers at $100 for the first hour and $25 per hour thereafter.
– Held an executive session to discuss litigation, after which they took no action.