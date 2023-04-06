Commissioners heard from two residents who were concerned about gun violence at their meeting on Tuesday.
Elsa Carion and Wendell Morgan, both of Newnan, asked that the commissioners stand up for local children and recognize gun violence as a preventable problem.
“I’m very concerned that something awful, like what happened in Tennessee, might happen in our lovely county,” Carion said.
Comparing guns to cars, Carion said the use of motor vehicles requires training, licensure and insurance and manufacturers are held responsible for creating a safe product.
“It seems to me that we are letting extreme freedom and gun violence take our children away,” Carion said. “What’s happening is just appalling and we’ve got to stop it.”
Morgan noted that 55 years ago, when he was a senior in college, Martin Luther King, Jr., was shot and killed and it seemed as if nothing has changed when it comes to gun violence.
“I know we like to now make history sound like we all ran around holding hands and singing “Kumbaya,” but it is not true and it’s not true now,” Morgan said. “I just think it’s time we start looking at alternatives.”
He invited the commissioners to join a prayer meeting on Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m. in the Greenville Street Park to pray for an end to gun violence and all violence in the community.
“Kind of like it says in the Bible, touch our leaders maybe they will help touch somebody else,” Morgan said.
In other business, commissioners:
— Proclaimed April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week in Coweta County.
— Terminated its agreement with Nathaniel Smith to provide prosecution services in the Juvenile Court. Smith was appointed to serve as chief magistrate judge in Carroll County.
— Approved an agreement with David Taylor to provide prosecution services in the Juvenile Court. Taylor will take over on April 15 and receive $5,000 a month for the work.
— Accepted roadways and open space restrictions for Mill Pond Subdivision.
— Accepted roadways in Fischer Marketplace.
— Reappointed Don Phillips to the Public Facilities Authority, Norman Lundin and Andelson Merisca to the Coweta County Development Authority and Mark Woods to the Water and Sewerage Authority.
—Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority to allocate $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for expansion at the Shenandoah Wastewater Processing Plant.
— Approved a contract with Solutionz, Inc., to upgrade the the audiovisual equipment in the magistrate courtroom A and state courtroom A pending legal review. The upgrades will cost $364,470 and a three-year maintenance plan will cost $41,730.
— Approved an agreement with the Hospital Authority and Coweta Samaritan Clinic to provide lawn maintenance using inmate labor.
— Terminated an agreement with the city of Grantville to build and provide recreation services on city-owned property. The county has never provided recreation services for that portion of the park and the agreement serves no purpose, said Michael Fouts, county administrator.
— Approved a letter of intent from the State Properties Division for the Department of Community Supervision to renew the lease of 51 B Perry Street. The new lease will end on June 30, 2024, but includes an option for five, one-year renewals. The renewal includes a 3 percent increase to $3,645.81 a month and 2 percent increases each following year.
— Declared a 2014 Ford ambulance used by the Coweta Fire Rescue as surplus so that it can be disposed of by the county.
— Approved closing the State Court Clerk’s Office at noon on May 19 to allow for staff training.
— Set a public hearing to discuss special purpose local option sales tax and recreation planning on April 20 at Coweta County at Shenandoah at 6 p.m.
— Set a public hearing to discuss exempting some county vehicles from state labeling and decal requirements for May 2, at the regular meeting of the commission.
— Set a public hearing to discuss a proposed relocation of the Chandler Cemetery for May 2 at the regular meeting of the commission.
— Held a brief closed session to discuss real estate and did not take any action after coming back into open session.