U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition in Georgia’s Third District.
This district-wide art contest encourages all interested high school students to submit original artwork for Congressional recognition in the U.S. Capitol.
All high school students residing in Georgia’s Third Congressional District are eligible and encouraged to enter.
Entries, including paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages, and prints, must be submitted digitally to Jessica Eck at Jessica.Eck@mail.house.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, for consideration.
The online submission must include a single entry as well as a completed Student Information & Release Form.
The overall first-place entry will represent Georgia’s Third District for one year in the United States Capitol Building. Full submission guidelines can be found on Congressman Ferguson’s website here. The Congressional Art Competition entries from last year’s competition can be found here.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
“For over 30 years, the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged artistic talent among high schoolers across our country – and I’m delighted to keep this tradition alive by launching this year’s competition,” said Congressman Drew Ferguson. “If you are a high school student interested in demonstrating your artistic ability, I encourage you to submit an original piece for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. These pieces by young people throughout our district offer an exciting glimpse into the future of American art, and every time I walk through the halls of Congress, I’m proud to see a part of our Georgia community on display. I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions.”