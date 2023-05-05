20230506 RETREAT Council Rental.jpg

Construction is underway at Halcyon, a rental community featuring standalone homes off McIntosh Parkway.

As Newnan continues to grow, the city council is looking to ensure the residential demand is met in a way that best reflects its vision for its future.

At the recent council retreat, the subject of rental housing was broached in an attempt to keep Newnan on the “own” majority column. Currently, the city maintains a rental rate of 44 percent.