Monday, dozens of Cowetans attended events honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
Coweta County public safety agencies held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on West Court Square in downtown Newnan Monday morning.
Pastor Doug McCart from Unity Baptist Church spoke to the group in attendance, recognizing the daily dangers first responders face.
Brian McKenzie from the Newnan Fire Department sang the National Anthem, Cpl. Adam Griffith led the pledge and Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown rang the bell in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.
Traffic was stopped and four bells rang in honor of those who perished in the attacks followed by a moment of silence.
Sheriff Lenn Wood and Chief Brent Blankenship opened and closed the ceremony with prayer.
The events marked the 22nd anniversary of the al-Qaeda terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks killed 2,977 people when four hijacked planes separately crashed into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and an empty field near Shanksville, Pa.
After the morning ceremony, a breakfast of Brisket Biscuits was served by VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post 2667 and American Legion Post 57 for first responders in the basement of the Redneck Gourmet.
That evening, a candlelight vigil was held in the evening at Veterans Memorial Park. The ceremony, organized by Verna Funk, featured dozens of Cowetams speaking on the importance of never forgetting 9/11 and always remembering patriotism and our freedoms symbolized by the American flag.
Funk said the event was a gratifying experience and thanked the many people involved, including the Kiwanis K-Kids students who helped.
“All of them were exceptional and a great heartfelt thanks to their parents,” she said. “I am so blessed to be able to continue to share my passion of the importance of being American.
