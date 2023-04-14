20230415 Pierre Martez Watson

 CCSO

One man was arrested for armed robbery and several more people were taken into custody for outstanding warrants after Coweta County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a local hotel to handle a reported dispute.

On Thursday, deputies who responded to the dispute call at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan spoke with a man who said he had come to the hotel to meet a woman, later identified as Brea Watson, according to police reports.