One man was arrested for armed robbery and several more people were taken into custody for outstanding warrants after Coweta County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a local hotel to handle a reported dispute.
On Thursday, deputies who responded to the dispute call at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan spoke with a man who said he had come to the hotel to meet a woman, later identified as Brea Watson, according to police reports.
The victim reportedly told deputies that when he entered Watson’s room, she was arguing with a man, later identified as Pierre Watson.
Watson allegedly pulled a gun and robbed the victim, who left the room but was subsequently involved in two separate verbal altercations with Watson, according to CCSO Public Information Officer Toby Nix.
During the incidents – which occurred before deputies arrived – both the victim and Watson allegedly brandished firearms.
Watson and Martinez were on site when deputies got there, Nix said, but they were hiding in different areas of the property.
“Deputies were able to locate both individuals and place them under arrest,” Nix said.
Watson is charged with armed robbery and drug possession, with additional charges possible. Martinez was arrested on an active warrant.
As deputies were searching the property for Watson and Martinez, three other individuals on site were discovered to have active warrants, Nix said.
“These individuals were arrested for their warrants and had nothing to do with the armed robbery,” he said.