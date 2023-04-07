Nearly all of Grantville’s Recreation Advisory Committee quit on Tuesday and posted online that all of the recreation activities that they had been arranging are canceled, leaving residents stunned.
“We have our coaches, our umpires. We’ve sent out schedules to our parents to let them know of practice and first games. We’ve had our shirts made,” wrote Brandy Dewberry.
Jessica Smith echoed those comments.
“We had volunteers pay for kids to play, and many of us have devoted so much time to this and now we are being pushed out,” Smith wrote. “They put a stop on sports for all of our children. We were to start next week and now we can’t do anything.”
Erica Steadham, one of the volunteer coaches, was angry at the position the sudden cancellation put her in.
“(We) coaches will now have to sit down tonight and send messages that will let down so many kids who were so excited about the chance to play kickball and have sports,” she wrote.
In their emails to The Newnan Times-Herald, they blamed Grantville Mayor Richard Proctor. But he said he didn’t cancel the activities or even know that the committee members were planning to do so.
He did however receive some clues that the committee members were frustrated at the Grantville Council meeting on March 27. At the meeting, Dustin Mitcho, one of the committee members, said he was asked to speak on behalf of the committee for a quarterly check in with the council.
“Some concerns were raised over the last several meetings,” Mitcho said. “We were under the impression that we were supposed to report to the council for any kinds of repairs or replacements that the parks needed, therefore kind of making us the overseers of projects.”
But when they did as they thought they were charged to do, specifically highlighting the parks on Griffin, Post and Meriwether streets, Mitcho said the mayor told them to forget about the parks until a Parks and Recreation supervisor is hired, since that person would be the one overseeing the projects.
“The biggest thing is that I was specifically asked to request of the council is to know from you guys, what authority does an advisory board have?” Mitcho asked.
City attorney Mark Mitchell read the city ordinance regarding the committee which said the board was established to provide recommendations to the City Council and to prepare a recommended annual plan regarding recreation to be added to the city’s strategic plan.
Proctor also clarified for Mitcho.
“You’re simply an advisory board,” he said. “You have no authority to spend money. All that authority resides with the council and also the city manager, because some of the things you want affect day-to-day operations of the city of Grantville.”
Nikki Clark, a remaining member of the board and wife of Grantville City Councilman David Clark, was disillusioned by the experience. She said the group was locked out of the buildings they have been using for the events they organized and told they couldn’t store the equipment for those events and sports in the city facilities. The committee members were also told they couldn’t accept donations for the events, Clark said.
“We run almost completely on donations,” she said.
It was disheartening, but Clark said she signed on to make positive change in Grantville and that’s what she intends to do.
Shortly after he took over as mayor, Proctor was told by the staff that public works could build a park, but there was no one who could then maintain it, he told Mitcho at the meeting.
The Recreation Advisory Committee, called a board in the city ordinance, was refilled as the new members of the council and mayor took over. They have been actively organizing events for city residents and volunteering at those events. They have solicited donations for their activities, and the city is now auditing those records, Proctor said.
The city is advertising for a part-time supervisor of Parks and Recreation. It posted an announcement on the city’s website on March 24 and also advertised in The Newnan Times-Herald. The ads are scheduled to run through April 7, said Roberta Higgins, city clerk.
Once a supervisor is hired, Proctor said the city will be able to start rebuilding its Parks and Recreation Department.
“Ultimately, we’re going to do all those things,” Proctor said, adding. “We don’t have anybody here now who can (take over those responsibilities), anybody who has the time to do that.”
But Clark said the board had been organizing everything and just needed support from the city to continue.
“To be honest, if anyone above us in the city truly wanted us around, they would help us come up with solutions,” Clark said. “If we had someone saying, ‘OK, there's a problem, let's work together to find solutions,’ this could have worked out.”
The city will refund the money to parents for soccer and kickball. Dance classes will continue, Proctor said. Recreation baseball is a Coweta County Recreation program and is not affected, he said.