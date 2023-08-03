20230805 Voting line

Coweta County voters prepare to cast their ballots in the runoff election between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker last December.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced the successful audit of Coweta County’s election infrastructure – both software and hardware – in preparation for the 2023 municipal elections and 2024 presidential elections.

In coordination with the Coweta County election office, Raffensperger’s office recently conducted health checks of the voting system, finding that Coweta County’s election infrastructure remains secure, unaltered and fully functioning as Georgia heads into a major election cycle.