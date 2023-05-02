20230503 Puckett.jpg

Dr. Chase Puckett is leaving Newnan High School to become the Coweta County School System’s director of instructional services and gifted education.

Dr. Chase Puckett is leaving Newnan High School to become the Coweta County School System’s director of instructional services and gifted education.

Puckett’s move to the Central Office was among several major leadership changes approved by the Coweta County Board of Education in a called meeting Tuesday.