Dr. Chase Puckett is leaving Newnan High School to become the Coweta County School System’s director of instructional services and gifted education.
Puckett’s move to the Central Office was among several major leadership changes approved by the Coweta County Board of Education in a called meeting Tuesday.
He will replace Dr. Schwanda Jackson, who announced earlier this year that she is retiring in June. Dr. Julie Raschen, the school system’s assessment and accountability director, also will retire in June.
Raschen’s successor will be Dr. Jillian Andrew, who currently serves as principal of Brooks Elementary School.
Two other longtime Coweta administrators – Madras Middle School Principal Lorraine Johnson and Northside Elementary School Principal Dana Ballou – will be retiring this year as well.
Madras Assistant Principal Herbert Betts will succeed Johnson, who has served 17 years at the north Coweta school. Lee Middle School Assistant Principal Amy Addison will be the new principal at Northside.
The school board also approved East Coweta High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Hap Hines as the new principal of the Central Educational Center. Current CEC Principal David Dement was approved in April to become principal at Smokey Road Middle School.
School system officials have not named new principals at Newnan High or Brooks Elementary, and there is no word yet on who will replace Hines as athletic director at East Coweta.