Inclement weather did not stop community members from attending a meeting to introduce potential plans for the restoration of Farmer Street Cemetery on Monday.
Landscape architecture company Pond & Company and community members met at Howard Warner School to discuss possible designs for the cemetery space. Citizens were encouraged to be vocal about their wishes for the cemetery.
During the meeting, Pond & Company representatives team provided a synopsis of the preliminary plans for the cemetery. Concept designs were posted around the room for those attending to review and ask questions.
“Most of the projects start with a community engagement of some sort. We can’t wait to hear what the community says,” said Kayla Davidson, landscape designer at Pond & Company.
An online survey soliciting public input will be available for another week. After the survey is closed and the data is collected, the design team will meet with the Newnan City Council and come up with a final concept for review, Davidson said. But community input is vital, and she said the feedback was generally positive at the meeting.
“This type of forum brings people together to make decisions that impact the Newnan community,” she said.
Veda Brooks was an enthusiastic participant in the meeting. She asked many questions about different design elements and how best to serve the community.
“We want to know what elements the community likes and put a concept together,” said Andrew Kohr, Pond & Company’s director of landscape architecture. “We also want to be good stewards of the site and bring something unique to the community.”
The designers and the city are encouraging the community to view and provide feedback for the options for the cemetery restoration – including signage, trails, walking surfaces, amenity preferences, edge treatment and a reflection area – and vote for one of three concept designs at https://pigeonhole.at/POND23 .