by Dave Williams | May 11, 2023 | Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA – The Georgia Professional Standards Commission voted unanimously Thursday to remove the word “diversity” from the state’s educator preparation rules despite an outpouring of opposition.

The request to delete diversity and several other words came from the University System of Georgia, which was seeking to clarify expectations for the system’s educator preparation programs, commission Chairman Brian Sirmans said. The commission will consider deleting the words “equity” and “inclusion” at a meeting next month.