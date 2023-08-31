Coweta County Jail
Week of Aug. 21-27
Total Jail population: 573
Total U.S. Citizens: 537
Non-U.S. Citizens: 36
Males: 485
0-17: 5
18-29: 142
30-39: 165
40-49: 103
50-59: 49
60-69: 20
70+: 1
Females: 88
0-17: 1
18-29: 21
30-39: 34
40-49: 22
50-59: 6
60-69: 4
70+: 0
Sex Offenders: There are currently 187 sex offenders registered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Coweta County Jail Bookings by Charge
During this past week, 111 individuals were booked into the Coweta County Jail. Of these, 40 charges were felonies and 89 were misdemeanors. Some individuals have multiple charges.
Felonies
11 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession
9 Probation Violation
5 Ga Street Gang Terrorism & Prevention Act
4 VGCSA Schedule 1/2 Narcotic Possession With Intent To Distribute
3 Hold For Other Agency
3 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
2 Aggravated Battery
2 Aggravated Assault
2 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
1 VGCSA Methamphetamine Trafficking
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession
1 VGCSA Marijuana Possession With Intent To Distribute
1 Theft By Shoplifting
1 Theft By Conversion
1 Robbery
1 Reckless Conduct — Person Living With HIV
1 Possession Of Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of Crime
1 Purchase/ Possession/ Manufacture/ Distribution/ Sale Of Controlled Substance — Multiple Counts
1 Kidnapping
1 Fraud Identity
1 Forgery In The First Degree
1 Forgery First Degree (Uttered, Other Than Check)
1 False Imprisonment
1 Failure To Register As Sex Offender
1 Failure To Appear
1 Criminal Interference With Government Property
1 Court Appearance
1 Burglary — Second Degree
1 Burglary — First Degree
1 Assault Aggravated With Knife
Misdemeanor
17 Driving While License Suspended Or Revoked
14 Speeding
8 Failure To Maintain Lane
8 Criminal Trespass
7 Willful Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers
7 Probation Violation
6 Operating Vehicle Without Registration/ Valid Tag
6 Driving While Unlicensed
5 Reckless Driving
5 Marijuana Possession Less Than 1 Ounce
5 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol
4 Theft By Shoplifting
4 Simple Battery — Family Violence
3 Simple Battery
3 Possession And Use Of Drug Related Objects
3 Hold For Other Agency
3 Failure To Appear
3 Battery
2 Obedience To Required Traffic-Control Device
2 VGCSA Drug-Related Objects Possession
2 Theft By Taking
2 Suspended/ Revoked License
2 Open Container In Passenger Area Of Vehicle In Operation
2 NPD Trespassing — Private Property
2 No Taillights
2 No Proof Of Insurance
2 Littering Highway
2 Following Too Closely
2 DUI Alcohol — Less Safe
2 Display Of License Plates
2 Disorderly Conduct
2 Cruelty To Children — Third Degree
2 City Violation Of Probation
2 Battery Simple
1 Obstruction of Officers
1 Theft Of Services — Misdemeanor
1 Theft By Shoplifting — Misdemeanor
1 Theft By Deception
1 Terroristic Threats And Acts
1 Stop Sign Violation (Failure To Yield)
1 Restricted Licenses
1 Rape Statutory
1 Public Drunkenness
1 Operating Vehicle Without Registration
1 Obstructing Or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Calls For Assistance
1 NPD Resisting, Interfering With Officers
1 NPD Disorderly Conduct
1 No Brake Lights And/ Or Turn Signals
1 License To Be Carried And Exhibited On Demand
1 Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended, Canceled License
1 Juvenile Court Sentence
1 Impeding Flow Of Traffic
1 Giving False Name, Address, Or Birthdate
1 Fleeing/ Attempting To Elude Police Officer
1 Failure To Yield (Making Left Turn)
1 DUI Drugs — Less Safe
1 DUI Combined Influence — Less Safe
1 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Multiple Substances
1 DUI — Driving Under The Influence Of Drugs
1 Driving On A Divided Highway, Restricted Access
1 Defective Equipment
1 Criminal Trespass — Family Violence
1 Illegal Tint
Calls for Service
During this past week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office responded to or initiated 853 calls for service. These numbers are provided by the sheriff’s office. Below is a breakdown of all dispatched calls by the call type for each incident. This report is for Incoming Calls for Service only that are responded to by Coweta Sheriff's Office Deputies only. This does not include calls for service for GPD, NPD or SPD.
126 911 Hang-Up Call
71 Alarm Residential Or Business
62 Suspicious Subject or Vehicle Activity
52 Escort
52 Traffic Complaint
45 Log Information
36 Assist Other Agency
36 Welfare Check
33 Traffic Hazard
27 Dispute Family
23 Accident Roadway Or Private
20 Assist A Motorist
19 Dispute Non-Family
17 Fraud
17 Theft
17 VIN Verification
15 Animal Complaint
13 Accident With Injury
12 Criminal Trespass
11 Psychiatric Patient
11 Supplemental
9 Suicide Attempt
9 Unknown Problem Person Down
8 Harassment
8 Hit And Run
8 Repossession
7 Juvenile Complaint
7 Threats
6 Noise Disturbance
5 Criminal Damage To Property
4 Abandoned Vehicle
4 Burglary Residential Or Business
4 Civil Matter
4 Direct Traffic
4 Discharging Firearm
4 Runaway Juvenile
4 Unknown Trouble
3 Child Locked In Vehicle
3 Improperly Parked Vehicle
3 Recovered Property
3 Relay Subject Or Item
2 Assault
2 Child Custody Case
2 Death Investigation
2 Entering Auto
2 Funeral Escort
2 Lost Or Mislaid Property
2 Stolen Vehicle
2 Subject Armed
1 Armed Robbery In Progress Just Occurred
1 Cardiac Respiratory Arrest
1 Child Or Elder Abuse
1 Civil Or Committal Paper Service
1 Disorderly Conduct
1 Drug Case
1 Fight In Progress
1 Harassing Phone Calls
1 Indecent Exposure
1 Infectious Disease
1 Law Enforcement Test
1 OLN Check
1 Sexual Offense
1 Stalking
1 Vehicle Pursuit