A Florida man is facing arson charges after an incident at a local hotel.
On Wednesday, deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express after a desk clerk said a man came into the lobby, entered the bathroom, and remained for an hour before guests began complaining about the smell of smoke.
In the bathroom, police reportedly found a burn mark going up the wall, still warm to the touch. Several cigarette butts were found in the bathroom, including inside a trash can, along with several tissues that had been recently burned.
The manager estimated the man caused $2,500 worth the damage to the bathroom.
The man identified himself as Fidel Castro and kissed the floor of the jail during his booking, according to the police report.
Abero Hernandez-Fumero, 27, was charged with arson, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession (misdemeanor). He also had several arrest warrants out of Florida, according to the report.