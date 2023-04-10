An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
Violation of probation or parole is listed as VOP, violation of the Georgia controlled substance act is listed as VGCSA, failure to appear is noted as FTA, hold for other agency is listed as HOA, family violence act is listed as FVA, failure to maintain lane is listed as FTML and driving under the influence is abbreviated DUI.
All persons arrested, except those held by orders of the magistrate or those arrested for violation of probation, are released from custody after posting bond or paying a fine.
The following arrest bookings were listed in the Coweta County Jail. The arresting departments are noted:
Ampuero, Jose Luis, 51 - FTML, fleeing from police, instructional permit/temporary license, speeding, driving on a divided highway, obstruction of officers, GSP
Barrie, Mohamed A, 36 - FTA, STA
Brown, Travis Levi, 30 - FTA, SUP
Cason, Phillip Andrew, 32 - suspended license, CCSO
Craven, Stacey Melissa, 45 - HOA
Culpepper, Ameryka Tysheequa, 31 - HOA
George, Amber Nicole, 32 - loitering or prowling, CCSO
Greer, Gary Wesley, 44 - probation violation, STPR
Guilford, Jamere Cody, 26 - FTA, CCSO
Harris, Terrell Logan, 33 - narcotics possession, SPD
Hendley, William Morgan, 63 - suspended license, removing license plate to conceal vehicle ID, narcotics possession, drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property, CCSO
Hood, Kevin Marcus, 41 - impeding flow of traffic, DUI-less safe, CCSO
Kennon, Daquan Lydell, 19 - HOA
Kimbrell, Noah Dale, 24 - seeding, FTA, SPD, SNCT
Lambert, Nicholas Anthony, 24 - hands free violation, suspended license, CCSO
Soto, Darius Jason, 20 - criminal trespass with property damage, disorderly conduct, NPD
Stephens, Tonya Lorraine, 58 - DUI, FTML, CCSO
Walker, Johnny Frank, 53 - probation violation, NPRB
Alexander, Kevin Ferrell, 27 - HOA
Bell, Donald Eugene, 65 - no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, NPD
Belson, Alisha Devonne, 48 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Crump, Bryant, 22 - battery, CCSO
Dunn, Fredmethia Sankeise, 36 - no proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration/valid tag, suspended license, CCSO
Holloway, Cheielle Latrice, 19 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Jones, Christopher Elijia, 34 - probation violation, STPR
Knight, William Bryant, 40 - DUI-less safe, leaving scene of accident with injury/death, NPD
Lane, Amir Bernard, 26 - improper license, obstruction of officers, speeding, removing / falsifying vehicle ID, false statements and writings, acquiring license plate to conceal vehicle ID, CCSO
Pablo-Bautista, Jose Armando, 25 - HOA
Rutledge, Amy Lynne, 56 - vehicular homicide, failure to yield, STA
Searcy, Caponnie Montoya, 36 - speeding, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO
Stone, Randall Allen, 43 - assault, battery, CCSO
Thomas, Layonna Darrika, 18 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Turner, Ricky Marion, 65 - probation violation, STPR
Varner, Gregory Allen, 34 - FTA, SUP
Watts, Beverly Prisilla, 37 - assault, disorderly conduct, CCSO
Yancey, Tavian Adonis, 24 - fleeing from police, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, obstruction of officers, SPD
Armand, Jeremy Israel, 35 - suspended license, NPD
Berry, Quentin Orlando, 37 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), obstruction of officers, open container, NPD
Blanks, Emily Elizabeth, 30 - family violence order violation, CCSO
Daniel, William Pleasley Jr., 34 - trespassing, theft by shoplifting, NPD
Hetzer, Kayla Dawn, 29 - safety belts usage, no proof of insurance, suspended license, CCSO
Hill, Christy Lee, 45 - identity fraud, CCSO
Montgomery, Jayson Andrew, 18 - narcotics possession, FTML, CCSO
Pace, Randall Melvin, 62 - headlights required, DUI, NPD
Shepard, Gregory Sullivan, 30 - probation violation, STPR
Sweeney, Sean Liam, 17 - reckless driving, CCSO
Talley, Quantorrius Deamond, 21 - theft by taking, forgery, CCSO
Welsh, Cardarius Rashaud, 27 - probation violation, NPRB
Willingham, Justin Steven, 38 - theft by taking, CCSO
Bragg, Heather Michelle, 36 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Carter, Richard Alan, 58 - FTA, SUP
Cook, Brandon Devonte, 22 - probation violation, SENP
Harbin, Franklin Daniel, 21 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, loitering/prowling, CCSO
Harrison, Atimore, 44 - DUI-less safe, criminal damage to property, CCSO
Rhodes, Takia Jaliya, 26 - probation violation, NPD
Russell, Tomorroh LePaula, 23 - suspended license, CCSO
Sims, Vinson Perez, 42 - probation violation, STPR
Tucker, Lisa Marie, 33 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Battle, Elijah Ray, 23 - suspended license, CCSO
Bowles, Ramon Andriekas, 41 - indecent dress/exposure, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), NPD
Burton, Times Lashae, 45 - disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, NPD
Charleston, Kelee James, 31 - HOA
Crawford, James Bennett, 51 - narcotics possession, drug-related objects, CCSO
Fitzpatrick, Dejonte Shakeer, 28 - criminal attempt to commit a felony, CCSO
Hill, Iasia Imecca, 44 - DUI, open container, wrong side of roadway, CCSO
Lillard, Zack William, 70 theft by shoplifting, NPD
Munson, Justin Dwayne, 31 - probation violation, STPR
Sappenfield, Derek Shane, 38 - FTA, STA
Sorrow, Crystal Marie, 39 - narcotics possession, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), loitering/prowling, CCSO
Williams, Brandy Rose, 44 - FTA, STA
Winston, Michael Andre, 25 - suspended license, CCSO
Anderson, Chessaree Diana, 40 - suspended license, CCSO
BUtler, Brianna C, 31 - narcotics possession, SPD
Escobar-Perez, Gudiel Arnoldo, 29 - driving while unlicensed, headlights required, NPD
Gamble, Vernon Tyrone Marcells, 32 - suspended license, CCSO
Hernandez-Orellana, Leonardo Willan, 40 - driver to use due care, FTML, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Lopez-Seirra, Yirley, 28 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Lopez-Sierra, Ariany, 27 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Martinez, Mason Thomas, 17 - driving while unlicensed, headlights required, CCSO
Quintero-Reyes, Edith, 38 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Rogers, Trey Demetrius, 21 - narcotics possession, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, no headlights, CCSO
Soriano-Galvan, Eduardo, 30 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Swanger, Christopher Levi, 23 - FTML, safety belts usage, driver to use due care, too fast for conditions, DUI, GSP
Ward, Samuel Preston, 37 - DUI-less safe, CCSO
Castro, Marvin Antonio, 18 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Clark, Jaylen Chiquez, 19 - obstruction of officers, NPD
Driver, Jackson Nathan, 27 - battery, CCSO
Fileds, Dekevis Dirrell, 35 - safety belts usage, driving while unlicensed, CCSO
Garmon, Shanise Danyelle, 33 - leaving scene of accident, no proof of insurance, GSP
Navarrete-Lopez, Dalia, 40 - speeding, driving while unlicensed, PPD
Pearson, Jacorey Derrelle, 33 - HOA
Rogers, Rebecca Jones, 51 - probation violation, STPR
Sewell, Cornelius Deandres, 32 - narcotics possession, giving false name to officers, theft by conversion, theft by deception, FTA, CCSO, SUP
Thomas, Bernard, 35 - theft by shoplifting, NPD
Ward, Samuel P, 37 - criminal trespass with property damage, marijuana possession (misdemeanor), CCSO