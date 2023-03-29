A recent YouTube video accusing the Newnan Police Department of tasing a man already in custody has raised questions about the ethics behind the content creator and the ramifications faced by public officials.
On Sept. 1, 2022, a Newnan Police officer was on patrol in the Highland Apartments when he reportedly recognized someone with an active warrant.
Shemar Cornelius Walker, 21, was wanted by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of reckless conduct.
Walker was sitting in a chair outside of an apartment with an infant in his lap when the officer informed him of the active warrant and asked him to hand the child over to a family member so Walker could be taken into custody.
Walker refused to go with officers and held on to the child in his lap, authorities said. The scene quickly grew heated as family members began arguing with police and a crowd began to gather, video recordings show.
Additional officers responded to the scene, but Walker still refused to let go of the child, according to Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship.
“In fact, he began grasping the child tighter and tighter until you could see the child's abdomen bulge,” Blankenship said.
Officers eventually removed the child from Walker’s hands and turned him over safely to a family member. Police then handcuffed Walker.
But the incident wasn’t over.
On the way to the patrol car, Walker reportedly collapsed and initially appeared to be unresponsive. An ambulance was requested and Walker agreed to drink some water while police confirmed his pulse was strong and he was breathing adequately.
With the nearby crowd growing larger and more agitated, police attempted to get Walker into a patrol car while awaiting medical services. After they propped him up, Walker once again fell down. EMS personnel arrived on the scene to load Walker onto a stretcher and prepare him to be transported to the hospital.
Inside the ambulance, Walker told a police officer he had marijuana in his pocket, Blankenship said.
After being cleared by medical staff at the hospital, Walker was transported to the Coweta County Jail on the outstanding warrant for reckless conduct, along with two new charges of obstruction of officers and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Six months later, Walker pleaded guilty in Municipal Court of Newnan on charges of obstruction of officers and marijuana possession.
However, a YouTube video released on March 15, 2023, has opened new questions about the incident.
Creator stands by video
With footage taken from bystanders to the event, the video claims Walker was tased while he was handcuffed – an accusation police vehemently deny. The accusation is repeated by a woman, identified as one of Walker’s relatives, who speaks on camera.
The video, entitled “Police Tase Handcuffed Compliant Man,” is one of several produced by Russell Pickron, a self-proclaimed transparency advocate.
Pickron, a resident of Troup County, said he started creating videos of his interactions with public officials a year ago, inspired by other YouTube creators doing similar things.
“As a viewer, I assumed these interactions were fake or staged,” he said. “I thought there was no way our police or elected officials are acting like this. Boy, was I completely wrong.”
Over the last year, Pickron has filmed his interactions with dozens of elected officials in Coweta County, although he travels across the West Georgia area conducting similar exercises.
In a typical video, Pickron will enter a public area while visibly filming with his smartphone. He captures encounters with employees or public officials who typically query about what he’s doing.
In Coweta County, Pickron has visited several locations including Newnan City Hall, Probate Court, the offices of the Coweta County School System, child support offices, animal shelter, public works, prison and health department.
Pickron said he considers himself a member of the press, and said he’s only issued a single correction over the last year after he claims to have gotten the identities of a mayor and council member mixed up.
He said the videos he creates ultimately have a positive impact on the community and urged the public to exercise their rights to question the actions of public officials.
In an interview with The Newnan Times-Herald, Pickron said he became aware of the case involving Walker after speaking with members of his family.
For the creation of his video, Pickon said he was able to get a copy of the incident report, but did not personally speak with any representatives from the Newnan Police Department.
While there is no mention of officers utilizing a Taser in their apprehension of Walker, Pickon said he’s convinced one was used, and said the NPD is being dishonest.
“The family said it happened, and when I look at the video, it doesn’t lie,” he said. “In my opinion, he was tased.”
However, a Taser is never mentioned in the incident report provided by the police.
“That’s because (Walker) was never tased,” Blankenship said.
Officers with the Newnan Police Department are issued the Axon Taser X2, which, when deployed, automatically generates and uploads data that indicates when the trigger was pulled, if a cartridge was deployed and when the Taser turned off.
Blakenship confirmed there is no record of a Taser being deployed during the incident and said Pickon’s video is an outright misrepresentation of the events regarding Walker’s arrest.
The video urges viewers to notice the sound of the Taser prior to Walker’s collapse. However, the sound appears to be from a bystander clapping her hands at law enforcement, according to Blankenship.
“It’s selective editing and hardly what I could call ‘transparency,’” Blankenship said. “He faces no repercussions for his actions when it comes to putting content like this out there, but my officers are directly affected."
In the wake of the video, Blankenship said the department has received death threats from strangers across the country, including one individual who wrote that the officer should be taken outside and shot in the head.
“It’s hard enough to do this job without getting bashed over things that never happened or are taken out of context,” Blankenship said.
Officers with the Newnan Police Department are required to complete 20 hours of training every year, including the use of deescalation. Blankenship said he was proud of how the officers handled the Sept. 1 incident, despite the volatile circumstances.
“For the officers on the scene making the arrest, they collectively had over 388 (plus) training hours in 2022,” he said. “They remained in control, and their primary concern was keeping the baby safe by getting him out of (Walker’s) arms.”
Despite the department’s claims that Pickon’s video is inaccurate, the creator said he stands by it.
“NPD has a track record of tasing people handcuffed,” he said. “I don’t trust them at all. Period. I have no problem saying that. They (NPD) need to take it up with Shemar or his family if they say he wasn’t tased. It looks like it happened and sounds like it. The story makes sense.”
Blankenship confirmed Walker was not tased, and said the department has a policy of not authorizing the use of tasers if someone is in custody.
“We’ve had an incident where someone was cuffed and then broke away from the arresting officer and engaged him in a foot chase,” he said. “However, the taser prongs didn’t hit the suspect.”