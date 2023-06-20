20230621 TUCKER_FREDRICK_LEE.jpg

Frederick Lee Tucker, 52, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder, aggravated animal cruelty, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of home invasion, according to jail documents.

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Police have identified the suspect in last week's shooting that killed a Newnan man and his dog.

