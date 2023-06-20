Police have identified the suspect in last week's shooting that killed a Newnan man and his dog.
Frederick Lee Tucker, 52, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with murder, aggravated animal cruelty, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of home invasion, according to jail documents.
The incident occurred Friday afternoon when police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Thompson Street and Salbide Avenue.
Police said Tucker entered 23 Salbide Ave. and fatally shot Willie Charles Hunter, 60, of Newnan. Tucker left the home and shot Hunter’s dog, according to Lt. Chris Robinson with the Newnan Police Department.
Tucker then reportedly walked to 34 Thompson St. and shot a woman, who was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital, where she remains in stable condition, Robinson said.
While responding to the call, police found Tucker at the intersection of Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was also recovered.
Police have not revealed a motive in the shooting, but said the incident remains an active investigation.
A large number of 911 calls have originated from both residences over the last two years, authorities said.
Coweta 911 has received 57 calls from 23 Salbide Ave., which police have identified as a boarding house. Over the same two-year period, police have filed 21 reports for cases including theft, disputes and criminal trespass.
From 34 Thompson St., Coweta 911 has been called 36 times, and police have filed seven reports for various cases including burglary, dispute and trespassing.
Prior to his arrest, Tucker was previously booked into the Coweta County Jail for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, suspended license, open container, DUI refusal and terroristic acts and threats.