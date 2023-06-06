20230607 Piedmont Newnan.jpg

Piedmont Healthcare informed local Humana Medicare Advantage customers that the hospitals will be terminating the agreement with the plan as of Sept. 7 if negotiations are not successful.

 

Thousands of area residents may soon find that the only hospital in Coweta County is considered out-of-network.

Unless negotiations are successful, Piedmont Healthcare including Piedmont hospitals in Newnan, Fayetteville and Atlanta will terminate the agreement with Humana Medicare Advantage effective Sept. 7.