20230607 Piedmont Newnan.jpg

 NTH File Photo

Piedmont has terminated its agreement with the Humana Medicare Advantage Plan, so the only hospital in the county is now out-of-network for area patients with that plan.

According to the hospital system’s website, negotiations with the company were unsuccessful leading to the termination on Sept. 7.