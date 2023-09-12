Piedmont has terminated its agreement with the Humana Medicare Advantage Plan, so the only hospital in the county is now out-of-network for area patients with that plan.
According to the hospital system’s website, negotiations with the company were unsuccessful leading to the termination on Sept. 7.
“At Piedmont, we aim to make a positive difference in every life we touch by delivering the highest quality care to every patient who comes through our doors,” the website states.
“One way we do this is by having effective partnerships with insurers that are based on a shared commitment to quality patient care. The ability to provide quality care depends on many factors, some of which are the responsibility of the insurance company – including timely approvals for medically appropriate treatments and for medically appropriate transfers to differing levels of care.”
Joshua Byrom, an agent with NewnanMedicare, said these kinds of negotiations happen periodically as contracts are updated.
“Humana’s fighting for their members,” Byrom said. “Piedmont’s fighting for their doctors.”
He suggested the customers of Humana Medicare Advantage plans contact their agents to see if their ongoing care is covered under continuity of care.
“If they are receiving care from these facilities and on a Humana HMO, PPO, group POS, RPPO, LPPO, or (networked) PFFS, their best option is to reach out to their agent,” Byrom said by email. “This is also a great example of why independent agents are so valuable.”
Humana will be reaching out to affected members with a Continuity of Care Form with more information, he wrote.
In his research, Byrom found that the termination wouldn’t trigger any sort of special election period for Humana members. So their next chance to change companies would begin on Oct. 15 and the new coverage would begin on Jan. 1.
The two facilities closest to Coweta County affected by the termination include Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Ortho Atlanta Surgery Center of Fayetteville.