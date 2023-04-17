A piece of local history may soon be put up for sale. The city of Newnan plans to sell a lot at 10 Buchanan St. that is home to the remnants of the city’s first water standpipe built in 1894.
On Newnan Utilities’ website, it notes that the city built its first 100,000-gallon standpipe in 1894. The top was left open, which led to some issues.
“The city received complaints about bad-smelling and bad-tasting water,” the website states. “It turned out pigeons … were sitting around the top of the tank and some had fallen in and drowned. This was probably the beginning of Newnan’s concern for high-quality water.”
Jeff Phillips, general manager of Newnan Utilities, said that he believes that the rock foundation on the property is the original foundation of that standpipe.
While it stood, the tower not only provided water, it provided hours of entertainment for children in the neighborhood. Frances Kidd, who was raised in a house next door to the tower said that area of the neighborhood was her playground when she was growing up in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
“I used to ride horses back here,” she said, pointing to what is now the backyards of dozens of homes.
On days when the tower needed to be emptied (for reasons unknown to her) the water would be funneled down a gully lined with rocks beside her house.
“We would put our bathing suits on,” Kidd said of she and the other neighborhood children. “We would literally go swimming.”
Debbie Vines’ First Street home is one of those that backs up to the old foundation. She has lived in the home for five years and was curious about the old foundation. Before the tornado in 2021, the lots were all sheltered by trees, Vines said.
“I couldn’t even see my neighbors,” she said, gesturing to the backyards of homes on Buchanan Street that are now clearly visible from her yard.
But because the access to the tower was next door, the water tower foundation has always been her backyard view, Vines said.
“I love history,” Vines said.
She has accumulated a file full of documents detailing the history of the neighborhood including the water tower. One of her neighbors gave her an old plan for the subdivision’s layout dated November 1911 that showed how the lots were laid out around the old tower.
The view from her home is completely different now. Her once tree shaded home is now in full sun. She’s making the best of it, planting grass and trying to bring back some of the lush green that was stolen by the storm two years ago by planting bushes and flowers, including around the area of the tower’s foundation.
Councilman Rhodes Shell also lived in a house backed up to the water tower for a time. The tower had already been taken down when he lived there. But he does remember the tower prior to those years.
When he was in high school, someone from the Class of 1962 climbed the tower and painted it, he said.
“They painted it vertically, Class of 1962,” Shell said. “You could see it from the high school clear as day.”
According to The Newnan Times-Herald Centennial Magazine published in December 1965, the tower was dismantled in 1964.
The city plans to survey the two lots and then decide how to dispose of them.