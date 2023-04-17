A piece of local history may soon be put up for sale. The city of Newnan plans to sell a lot at 10 Buchanan St. that is home to the remnants of the city’s first water standpipe built in 1894.

On Newnan Utilities’ website, it notes that the city built its first 100,000-gallon standpipe in 1894. The top was left open, which led to some issues.