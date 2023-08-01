Included on the list of potential projects for the proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax referendum is $3.745 million for the Coweta County Animal Shelter.
County Administrator Michael Fouts said should the SPLOST be approved by voters in November, the county plans to build a pet adoption center with some of the proceeds. The current animal shelter, built in 1999, is just too small. It was built with a bonding room, said Commissioner Bill McKenzie, but much of that space has been usurped for housing the increasing number of animals in the shelter.
“As we have grown in population, so have the number of beloved four-legged pets,” Fouts said.
The idea is to split the intake function of the animal shelter from the adoption function, he said.
It’s an idea that would be welcomed by local animal welfare groups. They’ve been lobbying for an adoption center for at least two years, said Linda Earhart of the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society and Gail Lustig of Hearts ’n Homes animal rescue.
“(The current animal shelter) is just not serving the purpose anymore,” Earhart said.
The shelter is now more than 20 years old, they said. It’s too small — last week there were 160 dogs and 65 cats at the shelter — and it’s not family friendly, they said.
"This is what you come into to adopt a dog,” Lustig said as she led the way into the room where the adoptable dogs are kept.
As soon as the door is opened, dogs start barking until it becomes a deafening cacophony. The sound just bounces around the concrete walls and floor.
The pups are kept in cages placed two high on both sides of the long narrow room. The kennels are a generous size for standing or sleeping but don’t afford the dogs much room to roam; so some of the excited dogs pace at the front of the cage and others circle around and around excitedly as the women walk by.
The dogs know the two women since they visit nearly every day. Each one is hoping for some attention and maybe some of the treats that Earhart keeps in a pouch on her belt.
But the noise and the excitement can be off putting to children and families who are looking for a pet, Lustig said.
“This is not the ideal,” she said. “When people see a dog acting like that they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no.’”
An ideal environment would have the animals in kennels that didn’t face each other with clear doors that would help cut down on the noise, the women said. There would be bonding rooms where people could meet their potential pets in a private, quiet space, they said.
That’s what’s being built all over Georgia, they added. Douglasville recently built a new facility for about $5 million including intake and adoption areas, Lustig added.
It’s bigger than what Coweta would need. Ideally, one built in Coweta County would have room for 75 dogs and 50 cats, they said.
McKenzie, who served as warden of the jail and the animal shelter for nearly 32 years, said an adoption center would help relieve overcrowding in the shelter in a couple of ways. First it would add space for more animals immediately, and second, it would help promote more successful adoptions.
Adoption rooms will allow people to spend some time with the prospective pets and make sure they are a good fit with their new family, he said.
“We want to make sure we are putting the right pet with the right owner,” McKenzie said.
Earhart also believed an adoption center would improve adoptions.
“We’re hoping an adoption center would move them a lot quicker,” Earhart said.
Currently the dogs can spend months in the animal shelter before being adopted.
Fouts said the county did a needs assessment in 2022 and the $3.745 million estimate is based on the architect’s diagrams for the proposed adoption center. A rendering should be available in the near future.
“The one question right now is location,” he said.
Whether this will be attached to the current animal shelter or on another piece of property; whether the cost will include the shelter construction and land or just construction, has yet to be decided, Fouts said.
The project was included as a level two project, one that would benefit the entire county, for the proposed SPLOST. So the money would be taken from SPLOST revenue off the top, before it is disbursed to the county and municipalities. And it is dependent on the SPLOST election in November, Fouts and McKenzie said.
“I’m not sure we could afford to build this without the SPLOST,” McKenzie said.