20230802 Animal shelter4.jpg

Linda Earhart, of the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society, and Gail Lustig, of Hearts ‘n Homes, have been lobbying for an adoption center for the many prospective pets at the Coweta County Animal Shelter. If the proposed SPLOST is approved by voters, Coweta County plans to build one.

Included on the list of potential projects for the proposed 2025 special purpose local option sales tax referendum is $3.745 million for the Coweta County Animal Shelter.

County Administrator Michael Fouts said should the SPLOST be approved by voters in November, the county plans to build a pet adoption center with some of the proceeds. The current animal shelter, built in 1999, is just too small. It was built with a bonding room, said Commissioner Bill McKenzie, but much of that space has been usurped for housing the increasing number of animals in the shelter.