Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Saturday night.
Georgia State Patrol Troopers were called at 10:48 p.m. to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on International Park and Highway 34.
A blue Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at its intersection with International Park in the right lane with a green traffic light when a pedestrian began walking south across Highway 34 and walked into the Ford’s lane of travel.
The Ford struck the pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The pedestrian was identified as Ms. Olga Denise Isbell, age 26 of Atlanta.
The westbound lanes of SR-34 were closed for approximately two hours during the investigation. No further information was given and the case remains under investigation, according to the Georgia State Patrol.