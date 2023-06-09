For the fourth consecutive summer, the Newnan-Coweta Historical Society is presenting its
“Passport to Coweta” program for children ages 5-12.
The program involves a printed “passport” filled with historic location stops around Coweta County. The theme of this year’s program is “Catch Nan if You Can!” Nan is a little white
dog whose picture is on program materials and signs.
To participate, children can visit the McRitchie-Hollis Museum at 74 Jackson St. during regular
hours to pick up their passports and instructions. From there, they can travel to local
historic stops at their own pace while collecting stamps along the way.
Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home is a major sponsor of the event, and participants may also pick up their passports at its location at 1 Bullsboro Drive.
Stops this year include Willie Lynch Park, the Coweta County Historic Courthouse, Oak Hill Cemetery, the Sharpsburg Library, the African American Heritage Museum and the James E. McGuffey Nature Center.
With each stop there is an opportunity to collect a stamp there or a nearby business listed on the instructions. Once participants make the rounds collecting stamps, they bring their passports back to the museum or Hillcrest Chapel to receive a prize. Deadline to submit completed passports is Aug. 2.
“This is a wonderful program to engage kids in their community,” NCHS Executive Director Larisa Scott said. “Families seem to enjoy the opportunity to expose their children to some local history while having fun. We hope families will bring kids early on in June to grab a passport and get going.”
For more information Passport to Coweta, visit www.passportcoweta.com or call the McRitchie-Hollis Museum at 770-251-0207.