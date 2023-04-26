Lee Middle School eighth graders heard about the potential repercussions of underage alcohol consumption during a panel discussion at their school recently.
Maj. Mark Fenninger of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Commissioner Al Smith and Nick Rebholz, a drug and alcohol counselor at the Insight Program, were on hand to discuss the alcohol issue in a forum sponsored by Wholistic Stress Control Institute Inc.
Rebholz, who specializes in adolescent recovery, said he struggled with drugs and alcohol in his teenage years.
“When you’re under the influence of alcohol, it’s like who you are now takes a nap and someone else takes over,” Rebholz told students. “You become an entirely different person, essentially.”
He turned to alcohol for that very reason, he said.
“I wanted to feel different,” Rebholz said. “I felt like everything I did was cooler; everything I said was funnier and better.”
But alcohol is actually a central nervous system stimulant that “impairs judgment to the extreme,” he told students.
“Once you’re drunk, all bets are off and you have very little control over what your next steps are,” Rebholz said. “When I was 16, I got drunk and smoked weed in the car, then vandalized a house. When I woke up, I had no idea what I had done. It’s something I never would have ever done had I not been under the influence.”
Smith, who also serves as a pastor, cautioned students not to hurry into adult activities like consuming alcohol, comparing their growth to the life cycle of a butterfly.
“You are in the cocoon right now, in the process of being transformed into an adult,” he said. “I don’t want you to rush the process by thinking alcohol is going to help you. You have to allow yourself to develop and complete your transformation.”
Smith said alcohol affects young minds in ways they don’t yet understand.
“I’m 69, and I still don’t get drunk,” he told students. “Drunk is no place to be. Alcohol is not going to take you anywhere but down.”
Fenninger said underage drinking can lead to serious consequences from legal and financial standpoints. Over the past two years, he said, the sheriff’s office has arrested 74 juveniles for underage drinking and driving and many more for buying alcohol with fake IDs or providing alcohol to minors. In some cases, those arrested were as young as 14 – roughly the same age as the Lee students attending the presentation.
“If you’ve had one drink, you’re going to jail,” Fenninger told the students.
It’s an automatic 24 hours there for a DUI, with the potential for up to a year in jail if convicted. Costs can add up quickly with a $1,000 fine, a $200 impound fee, bond, lawyer fees, DUI school and the cost of restoring your driver’s license after having it revoked for six months, he said.
“There’s nothing I can tell you to make you not drink,” Fenninger said. “But you can put it off, and you can be a friend to someone else. You can be that designated friend.”
Rebholz said he counsels people as young as 13, but their addictions typically start much earlier.
“By the time they’re coming to us, they’ve been drinking and using drugs for at least a year,” he said, and sometimes as early as age 8 or 9.
While alcohol and marijuana are the main problems for his clients, Rebholz said, drugs like Percocet and Xanax have become a bigger problem over the past couple of years. Many of the drugs are produced and purchased illegally, and some are laced with fentanyl.
“You may think you’re getting this certain drug, but you may not be getting the one you think,” he said. “And what it does to people over a period of time is really sad to watch.”
Rebholz said he understands how teens are tempted to experiment with alcohol or drugs.
“I just wanted something to make me feel better,” he said. “(Alcohol and drug use) gave me relief from all of the things I thought and felt. At that point, nobody could convince me it was a bad thing. But what it cost me – what came along with all of that – wasn’t worth it. It’s not going to fix the things you want it to fix.”
Rebholz said addiction put him in a lonely place before he sought help.
“There’s a lot better way to deal with things,” he said. “I just didn’t know it at the time.”