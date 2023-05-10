20230510 Oak Grove
Courtesy Elizabeth Tedder

Elizabeth Tedder, owner of the circa 1830 Oak Grove property located outside Newnan in Coweta County, has donated a conservation easement to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The easement will legally protect the National Register-listed property from demolition and insensitive alterations in perpetuity.

“I’m so relieved that Oak Grove will be protected from development,” said Tedder.