Elizabeth Tedder, owner of the circa 1830 Oak Grove property located outside Newnan in Coweta County, has donated a conservation easement to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The easement will legally protect the National Register-listed property from demolition and insensitive alterations in perpetuity.
“I’m so relieved that Oak Grove will be protected from development,” said Tedder.
Originally encompassing more than 1,417 acres, Oak Grove is now a 20-acre property that consists of a circa 1830 main house, several early 20th century outbuildings, a terraced agricultural field and a 19th century family cemetery. The main residence is a Greek Revival style house with elaborate Adamesque exterior window casings. Tedder and her late husband, George, acquired the house and 20 acres in 1983. The Tedders continued a rehabilitation project begun by previous owners and commissioned preservation architect Lane Greene to design a kitchen and master bath addition.
The property has been enhanced by Tedder’s landscape design and great talent of propagating native and ornamental plants, a skill that has been featured in several publications including Southern Living magazine, Fine Living magazine and Steve Bender and Felder Rushing’s book, “Passalong Plants.” In 2001, the property was listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural significance and agricultural history.
“The Georgia Trust is delighted by Elizabeth Tedder’s gift of a conservation easement on her beloved Oak Grove home and gardens,” said Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald. “This conservation easement will protect this site from insensitive development in perpetuity, and the Georgia Trust will inspect it annually to ensure its preservation. It is one of the most significant properties that the Georgia Trust has had the privilege to protect through our easement program.”
To celebrate the momentous occasion, Tedder will open her gardens at Oak Grove to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome for the second and last phase of the cemetery restoration.
Oak Grove is located at 4537 N. Highway 29, Newnan, Georgia 30265.