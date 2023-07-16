Moreland resident Kate Bohannon’s adult disabled children rely on the county’s transit program to get to and from work, she told the Coweta County commissioners at their meeting last week.
But this month, as the county took over management of the program, it’s caused her some headaches, Bohannon said.
“Since the county has taken it over in July, they have yet to get to work on time. They’ve been left at work a couple of times,” Bohannon said of her children. “These are mentally disabled people that can’t call up Uber.”
Since 2007, Coweta County’s transit program has transported local residents to their destinations door-to-door. Currently, there are six buses in the program, said Kelly Mickle, assistant county administrator. Riders call 24 hours in advance to schedule rides and routes are created for the needs that particular day.
The program is funded through a combination of local dollars, federal allocations passed through the Georgia Department of Transportation and funding for eligible trips by the Department of Human Resources paid through the Three Rivers Regional Commission.
Because of funding from Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the number of DHS trips the program has recently built up a reserve, commissioners heard at their March 21 meeting.
At that meeting, commissioners unanimously approved moving from a third party operator for the program to in-house management at the recommendation of staff.
“Past experience with more than one TPO has been less than desirable,” minutes from the meeting state. “Staff has researched similarly situated counties, as well as discussed with its consultant, and believes that insourcing the transit program will be cost effective and result in better quality of service for the citizens.”
However, the transition has been tough, said County Administrator Michael Fouts, even with staff working diligently to make it smooth.
Mickle said that the problem has been overscheduling.
Fouts added that there had been an increase in demand for the transit program. There are two different types of riders in the program: DHS trips and citizen trips, he said.
“In the past, the citizen trips were being denied,” Fouts said.
Commission Chairman John Reidelbach said, “So the demand was there, it was just being ignored.”
The new transit manager is looking for the right balance to efficiently serve as many residents as it can, Mickle said.
The day before the meeting last week, Bohnannon’s son was 70 minutes late to work, she said. The manager was going to allow him to work over to make up the time, but the bus arrived at the earlier, scheduled time to pick him up, she said. The bus driver called her to tell her that the young man was not outside, so Bohannon called the restaurant to let them know the bus was there. Bohannon then let the bus driver know her son was on the way out, but by the time the manager and her son got to the parking lot, the bus was driving away, she said.
It was the last straw, Bohannon said. She’d been on the phone to program staff and they suggested she talk to the commissioners, she said.
“Things like that just can’t happen to these handicapped people,” Bohannon said.
She also noted that there were a number of dialysis patients on the same bus that transported her sons, and their timeliness to appointments was very important.
Commissioner Paul Poole told her the commissioners were aware of the problem and were working on it.
“I’m sorry,” Poole told her. “That’s not acceptable at all. We’ll get that corrected.”